Robert Downey Jr. sang with Sting onstage and it was amazing

Looks like Iron Man has a set of iron lungs! No, wait, nevermind — it looks like an iron lung is an actual thing and it doesn’t mean what I want it to in this context. Anyway, what I’m trying to say is: “Looks like Robert Downey Jr. can sing songs real nice!”

This just-released video was actually shot two years ago, when RDJ jumped onstage to join the band at Sting’s 60th birthday party (who plays their own party??), performing an amazing rendition of “Driven to Tears,” a Police song from 1980. Seriously, who knew he could sound like this?

Swoon, swoon, swoon.

EDIT: It has been brought to my attention that RDJ and Sting have actually performed together before, on an episode of “Ally McBeal.” Please, feast your eyes and ears:

