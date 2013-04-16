Robert Downey Jr. will win an Oscar says Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. sure is in a good way lately, no? Wind the clocks back, oh, seven years — certainly less than a decade — and you’re talking about an uninsurable has been. Drugs, scandal, fall from grace, the whole thing. Then he married one of Hollywood’s youngest and brightest, Susan Downey (née Levin), in 2005. She helped him get his act together and now he’s the face of two major franchises. It’s storybook, really, and a perfect awards narrative, by the way, should an awards project ever come along for the actor.
It may yet be in the cards. The kind of success Downey has enjoyed over the last few years is fertile ground for branching out creatively and artistically. If you ask him — and GQ did just that — he’s cheekily confident that a golden guy will be on his mantle one of these days.
“I”m probably one of the best [actors of my generation],” he told the magazine. “But it”s not that big a deal. It”s not like this is the greatest swath or generation of actors that has ever come down the pike…
“I, personally, would be shocked if we went to the end of the tape now and I didn”t have at least one [Oscar]…Because I”m young enough, and I”m running down being occupied with these kind of genre movies, close enough. Even the next thing we”re doing with [my wife], I”m so confident about it. It”s the best script the studio has; it”s the best thing I”ve read in years.”
And then the refreshing take:
“You know, honestly, my real answer to that is: I don”t care. I used to think I cared, and I couldn”t care less. Now, I”m not saying I wouldn”t get a little choked up, but it is amazing to see how people are literally hyperventilating when they get up there, because they have such an attachment to this outcome. I mean, it”s not like we”re at the f–king Olympics or something.
“Look, even if I don”t get one directly, eventually they”re just going to have to give me one when I get old. So no matter how you slice it, I”m getting one.”
You can only really smile at that kind of confidence. And Downey can only smile at his big, fat paycheck for “The Avengers,” too, which he confirmed to GQ was upwards of $50 million. In a nutshell, the contract Downey signed back when he agreed to star in 2008’s “Iron Man” allowed him a share of the team-up film’s payday “far bigger than anyone could have anticipated,” the article notes. Rumor was it was around $50 million (which is the kind of money Jack Nicholson brought in when his “Batman” contract smartly included merchandizing proceeds).
So was that indeed the number? Here’s the excerpt:
“Yeah,” he says, smiling.
Is that number about right?
“Yeah.” A broader smile.
That”s amazing.
“Isn”t that crazy?” he says. “They”re so pissed. I can”t believe it. I”m what”s known as ‘a strategic cost.””
Hollywood is just coming off a comeback story in Ben Affleck and “Argo.” Rest assured, if Downey ever sinks his teeth into a quality project, he’ll be on similar turf. We all know he has the talent. He already has a pair of Oscar nominations, for 1992’s “Chaplin” and 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.” It’s really only a matter of time.
“Iron Man” 3, meanwhile, hits theaters May 3.
interesting that he wasnt hired for PTA Inherent Vice becuase hes too old.
Where did you hear that? It was reported he was signed on but the delays and his Iron Man commitments made him drop the project. A shame, since it would nice to see him branch out.
It’s in the article that Kris is talking about. Downey talks about how him and PTA have a great relationship and are good friends. It’s hard to tell if Downey is being sarcastic about whether or not that’s the real reason but that is the reason he said Anderson gave him. They are still friends and PTA has been a friend of the Downey family for quite a while now (Downey Sr. is one of Anderson’s heroes and appeared in Boogie Nights as the recording studio manager.)
TR its in the article I believe. PTA told him no you’re too old.
The part about the money is charming. The stuff about Oscars and his talent really isn’t. Smarm.
That’d make an interesting slide show on a slow news day. Actors that haven’t won an Oscar yet that the staff thinks are the most likely to win one within the next five years.
I’d put Downey Jr. in the huge star group with Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, etc. where if they picked the right Oscar Bait movie, they’d be a heavy favorite to win.
And with actresses, Amy Adams and Michelle Williams keep getting nominated and seem like logical eventual winners and people like Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, and Annette Bening are prime candidates for the “You should have won on a previous nomination so we’re going to give it to you here.”
Pitt, Dicaprio, and Cruise should’ve won already in my opinion. For all of the talk about the Academy gravitating towards big names, they sure do ignore the superstars more often that not.
I think Cruise losing for Jerry Maguire ended up having a ripple effect on future categories. If he had won for Jerry Maguire, Geoffrey Rush either wins for Shakespeare in Love as a makeup Oscar for not winning for Shine or he eventually wins for The King’s Speech as I think he would have been the favorite that year if he hadn’t won already.
For Cruise I was talking about Magnolia. I can live with the Jerry Maguire loss, but giving Caine a second Oscar for The Cider House Rules over Cruise in Magnolia? Just terrible.
The Globes are the ones with a reputation to be star-whores. The Oscars nominate them quite often, but not always give them a win.
I guess I was referring more to nominations. It’s changing, but for the most part the established names are still favored over relative unknowns.
Stealing this idea. Fair warning.
Never give them arbitrary slideshow ideas. They could make a top ten list out of Kool-Aid.
This one’s a good idea and we’ll probably run with it. You are, as ever, free to not read it. :)
I really hope you have Megan Fox on your list Kris. I think the new themovieblog people deleated all the old movie log uncut videos, but if I remember correctly you had her for a nomination within the next 10 years. I still have my fingers crossed for that prediction to pan out.
I…I did? I wasn’t joking?
That could be another slideshow! Actors where we can’t picture them getting nominated now but you could see getting to that point eventually. I don’t think a lot of people watching Dawson’s Creek back in the day thought the girl playing Jen would eventually have three Oscar nominations.
I wondered, and John asked, but you said something along the lines of if she played her cards right in choosing roles (Which she hasn’t so far) you could see it happening.
Interesting. Sounds like something I would have said at some point.
I think he would’ve won for Tropic Thunder if Heath Ledger’s Joker wasn’t in the mix. It’s like how Samuel L. Jackson got edged by Martin Landau. (No, Ledger’s death wasn’t a factor. I’ve never gotten the insane hate in those who insist that The Dark Knight only did well because if his death. Madness.)
Also robbed by Ledger, Jackie Earle Haley in Watchmen the following year. His Rorschach was the best part of the movie, but the hell was the Academy going to recognize back-to-back comic book freak show performances. Best to nominate someone like Alan Arkin for playing Alan Arkin again in a movie. (He wasn’t that year, but even if he was nominated, he would’ve lost to Christoph Waltz. He should’ve been nominated, though.)
Heath Ledger was the best, most memorable performance but I could see the Academy not even nominating him if he had hadn’t died. I can’t see Downey Jr. winning for Tropic Thunder. The fact that a comedic performance done mostly in blackface even got nominated is sort of amazing.
I think the one most likely to have won that year if you took Heath Ledger out of the equation was Josh Brolin in Milk.
I disagree. Ledger still would’ve won, and if not, Brolin’s performance wasn’t nearly strong enough to win.
Nah, Brolin’s performance was never that acclaimed, and his nomination was a reward for his work in 2007 and 2008. Both RDJ and PSH were way ahead of him.
I never really bought that. I do think Ledger would have won even if he were alive, and deserved to, but I couldn’t see the Academy giving Downey an Oscar for Tropic Thunder. Not to bash on his performance, I actually caught the last half hour of it last night on television and was reminded of how much fun the whole thing is and how great Downey and Cruise are in it. But if Ledger wasn’t there, I also think it would have gone to Brolin.
There is some serious crazy talk going on in here. Method Actor’s contention that Ledger only got nominated because he died is so baseless it effectively removes him from being taken seriously if he were to say water was wet.
You have to remember where Ledger was in his career at that time. Despite already having been nominated for Brokeback Mountain, he was still considered a pretty boy teeny bop movie star, not actor. Joker was him hitting the reset button with one of those carnival midway sledgehammers. Remember how people groaned when he was cast and then whined about how his makeup and costume looked when spy photos leaked out? It’s hard to now because he knocked it into orbit. This was going to blow his career options wide open and he didn’t live long enough to see the reviews. Damn shame.
His competition that year wasn’t. Philip Seymour Hoffman and Michael Shannon were in boring movies; Josh Brolin is good, but I barely remembered that he was in Milk; it really came down to Ledger and RDJ and no one was going to beat Ledger that year. No. One. Take Ledger out and it’s 80-20 RDJ wins over Brolin. Oscar loves comedy for supporting trophies; see Kevin Kline or Whoopie Goldberg for examples. The stink on RDJ’s blackface act dogged the movie’s production, but same as with Ledger, he killed it.
The traveshamockery of those Oscars was the robbing of Mickey Rourke in order for Hollyweird to show the California voters who’d recently passed Prop 8 who was boss. Not that Sean Penn wasn’t excellent. My girlfriend and I were pounding through screeners in the week preceding the Oscars in order to see as many of the nominated movies and performances and we agreed Best Actor was Penn’s. Until the next night when we watched The Wrestler. If not for the political aspect, Penn wouldn’t have won and he knows it. Note that none of Penn’s benefit would’ve transferred to Brolin. He was never a contender.
Calling a movie “boring” is lame and a completely invalid complaint. Try again.
I don’t need to elaborate because it’s irrelevant to my central point that it was a one-man race that year and if Ledger’s performance wasn’t a factor, it’d still have been a one-man race with everyone else but RDJ on the sidelines.
He Should have won for his performance in Sherlock Holmes. To me, he made the perfect Holmes.
I think the Golden Globe was more than sufficient, personally.
The Golden Globe was WAY..WAY.. more than sufficient.
Kristopher, I could not disagree more with your statement:
You can only really smile at that kind of confidence
