Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore get it on in sexy-weird ‘Maps to the Stars’ trailer

04.14.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Robert Pattinson has re-teamed with his “Cosmopolis” director David Cronenberg, and you can get your first look at the result now.

Mia Wasikowska appears to be playing a variation on her character from Park Chan-wook's “Stoker” in the international trailer for “Maps to the Stars,” a Hollywood-set thriller in which Julianne Moore plays an actress named Havana Segrand whose new personal assistant (Wasikowska's Agatha Weiss) just so happens to be a pyromaniac recently released from a psychiatric hospital.

Did I mention that John Cusack plays Agatha's dad and that Carrie Fisher plays herself? And that Pattinson's character is an aspiring actor named Jerome Fontana? Yes, this is promising.

Check out all the sexy Cronenbergian weirdness in the trailer below.

