Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore get it on in sexy-weird ‘Maps to the Stars’ trailer

Robert Pattinson has re-teamed with his “Cosmopolis” director David Cronenberg, and you can get your first look at the result now.
Mia Wasikowska appears to be playing a variation on her character from Park Chan-wook's “Stoker” in the international trailer for “Maps to the Stars,” a Hollywood-set thriller in which Julianne Moore plays an actress named Havana Segrand whose new personal assistant (Wasikowska's Agatha Weiss) just so happens to be a pyromaniac recently released from a psychiatric hospital.
Did I mention that John Cusack plays Agatha's dad and that Carrie Fisher plays herself? And that Pattinson's character is an aspiring actor named Jerome Fontana? Yes, this is promising.
Check out all the sexy Cronenbergian weirdness in the trailer below.
Ah, the character is nuts but she doesn’t seem like a variation of India Stoker at all – you need to watch more closely. I thought you guys had more smarts than that. A David Cronenberg film is always one I go to see – he’s brilliant and he has balls as big as his brain – GIGANTIC.
She’s crazy pyromaniac:)and she’s going to set on fire Hollywood sign,I guess.I can’t wait for this movie.
“Promising” is a perfect word to describe this trailer. Taut, suspenseful, energetic and mysterious. Great cast, Cronenberg is a master, this looks terrific.