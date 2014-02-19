Robert Pattinson starts filming ‘Life’ with Dane DeHaan as James Dean

Robert Pattinson is starting to live “Life.” The “Twilight” star has begun production on the period drama “Life” from director Anton Corbijn (“A Most Wanted Man”).

Set in 1955, the true story centers on Magnum photographer Dennis Stock (Pattinson) as he is commissioned by Life magazine to photograph rising star James Dean (“Amazing Spider-Man 2’s” Dane DeHaan). The resultant road trip affects both men’s careers and leaves behind a legacy of some of the most iconic images of the era. Dean was killed in a car crash just a few months later, at age 24. “Life” also stars Alessandra Mastronardi (“To Rome with Love”) and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley (recently seen in “Iron Man 3”).