Robert Redford teams with Discovery for new docu miniseries ‘The West’

Robert Redford is heading to new frontiers with Discovery Channel.

The “All Is Lost” star and Stephen David Entertainment (“The Men Who Built America”) have partnered with Discovery for “The West,” a new documentary tent pole series that will focus on the expansion of the American West between the end of the Civil War and the beginning of the 20th century, the network announced Tuesday.

“The stories of the American West are epic and profound with some of the biggest, most renowned and mythologized characters,” said Robert Redford and Laura Michalchyshyn of Redford’s Sundance Productions in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stephen David to bring this series to the world.”

The network is currently in production on the series, which is set to premiere sometime next year. Such infamous characters as Wyatt Earp, Buffalo Bill, Crazy Horse and Wild Bill Hickock will be featured.

“‘The West’ will expose the triumphs, tragedies and legendary characters who gave rise to the taming of the American West,” said Eileen O’Neill, Group President of Discovery and TLC Networks. “We are excited to partner with Stephen David Entertainment and again with Robert Redford and Sundance Productions to bring these enduring stories to Discovery.”

Discovery’s recent docu miniseries include “North America” and “Outlaw Empires,” the latter executive-produced by “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter.



