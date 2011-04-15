Robert Zemeckis will teach audiences ‘How to Survive a Garden Gnome Attack’

With his “Yellow Submarine” remake scuttled and “Mars Needs Moms” flopping at the box office, Robert Zemeckis is now turning to darker territory.

According to Variety, the Oscar-winner (“Back to the Future,” “Forrest Gump”) will produce the live action/CGI hybrid “How to Survive a Garden Gnome Attack” for Sony. But, before you think it’s a “Gnomeo and Juliet” re-tread, “Gnome Attack” will be rated R, and likely won’t be too family-friendly.

The film is an adaptation of Chuck Sambuchino’s darkly comic book of the same title, in which the author gives grisly advice (with illustrations) about defeating the pint-sized terrors that lurk on your lawn.

For now Zemeckis is only on board as a producer, but it wouldn’t be too big of a surprise if he decided to direct as well.

Zemeckis used similar CGI motion-capture on his last three directorial efforts, “The Polar Express,” “Beowulf” and “A Christmas Carol.”

