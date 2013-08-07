Robin Thicke and Jay-Z continue their Spotify reign this week

The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, July 29, to Sunday, August 4:

UNITED STATES

1. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines” (Star Trak LLC/Interscope)

2. Jay-Z, “Holy Grail” (Roc Nation)

3. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop” (RCA Records)

4. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)

5. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)

6. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us” (Macklemore)

7. Bruno Mars, “Treasure” (Atlantic Records)

8. Lorde, “Royals” (Republic Records)

9. Jay-Z, “(Expletive)withmeyouknowigotit” (Roc Nation)

10. Jay-Z, “Tom Ford” (Roc Nation)



The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, July 22, to Sunday, July 28, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

UNITED STATES

1. St. Lucia, “Elevate” (Neon Gold)

2. Ellie Goulding, “Burn” (Polydor)

3. Icona Pop, “All Night” (Atlantic/Big Beat Records)

4. Lorde, “Royals” (Lava Music/Republic Records)

5. Kings of Leon, “Supersoaker” (RCA Records)

6. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)

7. Lana Del Rey, “Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais” (Interscope)

8. Ariana Grande, “Baby I” (Republic)

9. One Direction, “Best Song Ever” (Columbia/Syco Music)