Robin Thicke confesses new truth about Pharrell Williams and ‘Blurred Lines’

Have you ever sat and wondered just who the person is behind the music on your iPod; what is taking place in their life?

We all got a little insight into Robin Thicke earlier this year when he released the album, “Paula.” It was, ostensibly, his attempt at winning back his estranged wife, Paula Patton.

Now, Thicke may have to release a new album apologizing to his fans and attempting to win them back. He has, apparently, been lying to us all. To take a step back, it may seem like a long time ago, but it was just last year, 2013, when Thicke was riding high on the success of “Blurred Lines.” The single, a massive success, was co-written by Thicke, Pharrell Williams, and Clifford “T.I” Harris Jr.

Or was it?

The three men are now in the middle of a lawsuit with Marvin Gay's heirs over “Blurred Lines” which, to some, sounds too close to Gaye's 1977 song, “Got to Give it Up.” But, that may not be the worst of it.

The Hollywood Reporter has published moments from Thicke's deposition where he says that he didn't actually co-write the song. He explains that he was “high on Vicodin and alcohol” when he arrived at the studio:

Q: Were you present during the creation of 'Blurred Lines'? Thicke: I was present. Obviously, I sang it. I had to be there. Q: When the rhythm track was being created, were you there with Pharrell? Thicke: To be honest, that's the only part where – I was high on Vicodin and alcohol when I showed up at the studio. So my recollection is when we made the song, I thought I wanted – I – I wanted to be more involved than I actually was by the time, nine months later, it became a huge hit and I wanted credit. So I started kind of convincing myself that I was a little more part of it than I was and I – because I didn't want him – I wanted some credit for this big hit. But the reality is, is that Pharrell had the beat and he wrote almost every single part of the song.

Thicke has been saying for a long time that he did in fact write the song with Williams, but is clearly now changing his tune. Is this new version of events now in fact what actually happened?

From what THR published of Pharrell Williams' deposition, the producer seems to agree with Thicke's new version of events. “This is what happens every day in our industry,” Williams said in the deposition. “You know, people are made to look like they have much more authorship in the situation than they actually do. So that's where the embellishment comes in.”

If you want to sift through the full depositions yourself, they are available online. They make for interesting reading and include Williams crediting Thicke as holding the song together because “It's the white man singing soulfully and we, unfortunately, in this country don't get enough – we don't get to hear that as often, so we get excited by it when the mainstream gives that a shot.”

The trial over “Blurred Lines” is currently slated to start in February of next year.