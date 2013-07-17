Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ makes it 6 weeks atop Billboard Hot 100

07.17.13 5 years ago

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” clearly stakes its claim on the spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week. The song ties Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, for the most weeks in the pole position in 2013.

Thicke isn”t the only one celebrating: Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake”s “Holy Grail” bows at No. 8, the only new track in the Top 10. The song comes from Jay-Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail, which nabs the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 this week, according to Billboard.

“Lines” keeps Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” at No. 2 for the fifth consecutive week, while Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” stays at No. 3 and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” holds at No. 4.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Can”t Hold Us” featuring Ray Dalton swaps places with Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise” featuring Nelly, rising one spot to No. 5, while FGL slide to No. 6.

Bruno Mars” “Treasure” increases in value as it move 8-7. Timberlake”s Mirrors” is No. 9 and Anna Kendrick”s “Cups (Pitch Perfect”s ‘While I”m Gone”) remains at No. 10.

