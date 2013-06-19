Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ remains atop the Billboard Hot 100

“Blurred Lines” from Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell remains at No. 1 for a second week on Billboard”s Hot 100. It is also the No. 1 song on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart, with 371,000 downloads sold, as well as on Billboard”s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the R&B Songs charts.

Pharrell is also featured on Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” which rises 3-2, making Pharrell the first artist in four years to have songs at No. 1 and No. 1. Black Eyed Peas achieved the feat as the main artists in 2009 with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling,” according to Billboard.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us” featuring Ray Dalton falls 2-3, while Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” moves 6-4, finally hitting the top 5 42 weeks after it first appeared on the chart and setting a new mark for the longest climb into the Top 5. “Radioactive” drops Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” down one spot to No. 5.

Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise” also slides down one place to No. 6 (while staying atop Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart for a 16th week). The remainder of the Top 10 stays the same: Pink”s “Just Give Me a Reason” featuring Nate Ruess is at No. 7, Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” at No. 8; Ariana Grande”s “The Way” featuring Mac Miller at No. 9 and Icona Pop”s “I Love It” featuring Charli XCX at No. 10.

