Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” continues on its seemingly unstoppable path as it logs a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last week, the song set the record for the largest listening audience (219.8 million) in Billboard”s Radio Songs” 22-year history, topping Mariah Carey”s “We Belong Together.” This week, it builds on that record, reaching 227.5 million listeners.

“Blurred Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I., is the first song to lead the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks since “We Found Love” from Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) did so in November 2011.

The rest of the Top 10 remains exactly the same as last week… though the Top 10 will get a big shake up next week when both Katy Perry”s “Roar” and Lady Gaga”s “Applause” no doubt zoom into the Top 10 (if not the top spot). Perry”s “Roar” bows at No. 85 based on only four days of airplay, according to Billboard.

In addition to those two pop titans, Lana Del Rey could land her first Top 10 hit next week as “Summertime Sadness” rises 23-16 this week. Drake is also headed back into the Top 10, as “Hold On, We”re Going Home” (featuring Majid Jordan) bows at No. 21.

Back to this week, here”s how the Top 10 looks: After “Blurred Lines”: Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” remains at No. 2 for the third week, Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” is at No. 3, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell, is at No. 4, and Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, is at No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10: Anna Kendrick”s “Cups” at No. 6, Bruno Mars” “Treasure” at No. 7, Zedd”s “Clarity,” featuring Foxes, at No. 8, Capital Cities” “Safe and Sound” at No. 9, and Maroon 5″s “Love Somebody” at No. 10.

