‘RoboCop’ intimidates in new poster

“RoboCop” is back and he’s looking for challengers.

The upcoming remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi action film has a sleek new poster featuring Joel Kinnaman in all his cybernetic policeman glory. Robo’s slick new all-black metal body is on display, as is his futuristic gun and his Detroit PD badge. He’s ready for battle. As the tagline says, “Your move…”

Take a look at the new poster here:

“RoboCop” also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Michael K. Williams, Abbie Cornish, Michael Keaton, and Gary Oldman. The film’s initial trailer was released last week. Watch it here.

“RoboCop” opens February 7, 2014.