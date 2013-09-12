‘RoboCop’ intimidates in new poster

#Samuel L. Jackson #RoboCop
09.12.13 5 years ago

“RoboCop” is back and he’s looking for challengers.

The upcoming remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi action film has a sleek new poster featuring Joel Kinnaman in all his cybernetic policeman glory. Robo’s slick new all-black metal body is on display, as is his futuristic gun and his Detroit PD badge. He’s ready for battle. As the tagline says, “Your move…” 

Take a look at the new poster here:

“RoboCop” also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Michael K. Williams, Abbie Cornish, Michael Keaton, and Gary Oldman. The film’s initial trailer was released last week. Watch it here.

“RoboCop” opens February 7, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#RoboCop
TAGSGARY OLDMANposterROBOCOPSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP