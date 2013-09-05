‘RoboCop’ stomps into action in brand-new images from the remake

09.06.13 5 years ago

It’s an embarrassment of “RoboCop” riches.

In addition to the first official trailer for the sci-fi/action remake released by Sony earlier today, the studio has also graced us with several new images from the Jose Padilha-directed film that stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Keaton, Gary Oldman, Abbie Cornish, Samuel L. Jackson, Jay Baruchel, Jennifer Ehle and Jackie Earle Haley. Check out all the pics in the gallery below.

“RoboCop” is slated for release on February 7.
 

