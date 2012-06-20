Roger Avary set to write ‘Jesus’ for controversial director Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verhoeven is determined to make a film about Jesus Christ.
In related news, Paul Verhoeven is determined to get himself shot by someone who can’t handle any discussion of Jesus as anything less than the literal Son Of God.
While I love “Robocop” dearly, I am convinced that Paul Verhoeven ruined his career by making that film. Before that, he was an interesting, provocative European director whose sensibilities were resolutely art-house. Anyone who has ever spoken to Verhoeven can testify to his keen intellect and his almost innate desire to push buttons. I think that’s the way he attacks any subject. He loves to ask questions because he is fascinated by human behavior, particularly at the polar extremes of good and bad.
His Hollywood career has seemed like one long misuse of his talents, and it’s been painful watching him try to turn garbage like “Basic Instinct” or “The Hollow Man” into something worth his time and his skill. At least with “Black Book,” it seemed like he was working on material with some weight to it again. It was a huge step in the right direction.
Now, as Hollywood starts the inevitable parade of remakes of his films, with “Total Recall” this summer and “Robocop” next year, Verhoeven seems to be reinventing himself again, and I’m all for it. For years now, he’s been talking about wanting to make a movie about the historical Jesus, and according to today’s reports, it looks like he’s taken one big step closer to making that happen.
Roger Avary is looking to rebuild his career, and I am rooting for him to make it happen. I still maintain that his “Killing Zoe” is one of the great neglected films of the ’90s, and his adaptation of “Rules Of Attraction” deserved far better than it got from audiences. Bringing Avary in as a writer is a strong move, and I’m curious to see how he takes Verhoeven’s material and turns it into a narrative.
And while I was sort of kidding about Verhoeven and the response to his film at the start of this piece, the truth is that anyone who is allowed to be part of The Jesus Seminar is someone whose scholarly efforts have already been acknowledged and rewarded, and if he does finally get the film made, my bet is that it’s going to be focused on creating a dialogue about the nature of Christ and not just looking to ladle on the empty shock.
More Verhoeven is always a good thing.
His pre-Robocop work is everything you say, but I think his contributions to the Hollywood landscape are every bit as valuable. There is welcome personality in all of his films, and Sci-Fi/Action is better for his involvement. Without Verhoeven, Jim Cameron and very few others, that particular sub-genre might have fallen entirely to the Roland Emmerichs’ of the world.
Can’t wait for his take on JC.
In the Robocop DVD commentary Verhoeven said he thought of the character as a “Christ” figure who comes back to life! He also says “isn’t it?” a lot.
Verhoeven is at he’s best when he’s making an effort to say something. So what can he say about Jesus that hasn’t been said? Can Paul Verhoeven make a more nuanced film than Mel Gibson?
And how did he and Roger Avary end up in the same room together? We’ve I’m sure Avary is up to the task of writing a really electric script, and it’s certainly also possible for people who aren’t believers to make an interesting biblical movie. But is it the right time? In the 70s the big religions were becoming a laughing stock. Not these days.
Verhoeven’s European films were done in the same questionable taste as his American features, and I love him for it. The studio system didn’t ruin him, it failed to appreciate the adult humor and absurdity of his visions. I miss him, I love him.
I’m convinced that PULP FICTION while was co-written by both Quentin Tarantino and Avery it was mostly Quentin’s movie. I believe that because PULP was fun as besides having harrowing moments, but mostly fun. Most of QT’s movies have that sense of fun. KILLING ZOE was definitely not fun. It was all harrowing. I liked it but wow was I feeling tense through most of it.