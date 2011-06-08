Roland Emmerich directing ‘Asteroids’? Someone just won movies forever

One of the benefits, if you can call them that, of the PlayStation Network getting hacked and being down for a few weeks is that they are fairly desperate to make it up to customers now that they’re starting to restore the service. One of the things they’re doing is offering customers two free games from a fairly short list, and I picked “Super Stardust HD” as one of my games.
If you’ve never seen it, it’s basically “Asteroids” cranked up to the point of madness, and it’s a perfect “I have fifteen minutes and just want to play one quick game of something” title. If you’ve got a 3D TV, you can even play the game in 3D, and it is totally lunatic when you do so. Playing the game, I’ve been impressed by the way it is basically just one of the first arcade games of all time, with graphics that are updated but gameplay that is pure throwback. I didn’t even realize how much I loved “Asteroids” until I started playing this.
It’s funny that “Asteroids” would be on my mind this morning, since Universal appears to still be serious about making and actually releasing a movie based on the game And now, it appears they are trying to hire Roland Emmerich to direct the movie, which may be the single greatest match of filmmaker and material in the history of cinema. He has spent much of his career determined to destroy the Earth, and now, he’s going to make a movie in which that event has actually happened, and now mankind makes its home in an asteroid belt, side-by-side with an alien race that may have a sinister secret.
Matt Lopez is the writer on the film, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is set to produce, and I am guessing that we won’t see a greenlight on this until Universal releases “Battleship” to test the waters on the whole “let’s add aliens to a game title I recognize from several decades ago” market.
Oh… and regarding the PlayStation Network, one of those two free games they offered me to make up for the crappy technical service and poor security? Vanished completely when I tried to redeem it. Way to go, PlayStation. It just does everything… sometimes.
I got burned by Sony with the PSN debacle. I’m very unhappy about it all. That said… I’ve always been happy with my PS3. The main reason I use it isn’t because I’m a PS3 fanboy (I am, however, an Apple fanboy), but because I’m comfortable with the controller, having used Playstations since 1st Gen. I suspect that a lot of casual gamers choose their next gen consoles based on what they’ve used in the past.
In any case – I’m torn on Playstation right now. I’m unhappy with Sony’s handling of the situation, but I still like my PS3’s performance (I’m not a big online gamer anyway), and I realise that what happened to the PSN could just as easily happen to Xbox-Live or (god forbid) iTunes.
Oh god, the idea of hackers getting into iTunes makes my scrotum
retract.
Should be a fix for your vanishing games issue, I had the same thing:
1.On your PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Portable navigate to the PlayStation Network icon on the XMB
2.Log into your PlayStation Network account and choose Account Management > Transaction Management > Services List
3.Choose â€œPlayStation Network Promotionsâ€ from the list of services displayed
4.Select either â€œPS3 Free Gamesâ€ or â€œPSP Free Gamesâ€ and then choose â€œSelect Contentâ€
You will be taken to the store to choose your remaining free games.
Yeah, I knew I was going to get inFamous and I was torn on the second game got Super Stardust as well. I can’t get past the first world on Normal Arcade mode, it’s maddeningly addictive in short, controlled bursts.
Make sure you redeem your Playstation Plus for a month, I got me Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for free and there’s only a few more days until that freebie goes away. Hell, I think they hooked me on Playstation Plus after my month runs out. :( Evil Sony, giving me the first taste for free…
I dunno what y’all in America got for the Free Movie Weekend on the Ps3, but here in canada we got 3 free movies: Click, Underworld: Evolution and Hitch. Seen the first two and I almost got the last one just because A) it was free B) I wanted to test out the quality of the HD download C) Will Smith has done some good stuff but I got distracted that weeekend and never downloaded it. Not that I’m all broken up about it.