Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and more rock for Sandy relief at Madison Square Garden

12.13.12 6 years ago

A legion of rock and roll royalty including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Jon Bon Jovi and The Who performed at Madison Square Garden this evening for the much-touted 12-12-12 Sandy relief concert, which raised more than $30 million through ticket sales alone and was televised and streamed for a worldwide audience.

In addition to the A-list musical acts on hand, film and TV celebs including Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Olivia Wilde and Chelsea Clinton hit the stage to lend their support.

Check out all the star-studded pics below.

