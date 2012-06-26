Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards discusses collaboration with Jack White

The ever-prolific Jack White may be teaming up with the world’s greatest rock band soon.

In 2009, White went into the studio with iconic Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, but the tunes they recorded have yet to see the light of day. However, it sounds like Richards is interested in making them public.

“I don’t know if [Jack] ever considered that it was actually, like, master cuts,” Richards recently told Rolling Stone, “But at the same time if Jack wanted to do it, I’d probably say, ‘Yeah.'”

Meanwhile, Richards also touched on the Stones’ upcoming 50th (wow) anniversary and what we might expect from a potential new album.

“We’re going to talk about that in July and see,” he said. “I mean, I’d love to get some tracks down and see what songs we’ve got. And that goes along with part of getting the band back together and getting things moving. So I’d love to cut some tracks, yeah.”

White, who has produced albums for other legendary artists such as Loretta Lynn and Wanda Jackson, seems like a natural candidate to man the boards for the album, although there have been no indications (other than rumors) that he will. On that subject, the Richards seemed noncommittal, but open-minded. “That’s always a possibility,” Richards said. “The door is wide open.”

Whit’s first solo effort, “Blunderbuss,” is available now. He recently recorded two new songs with Beck.