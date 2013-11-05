Ron Burgundy and the rest of the Channel 4 news team take New York by storm in four brand-new character posters for “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” the sequel to the 2004 comedy hit that moves the shenanigans from San Diego to the Big Apple. Check them all out in the gallery below.
Ron Burgundy straddles the Big Apple in 1 of 4 new ‘Anchorman 2’ character posters
HitFix 11.05.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With