Ron Burgundy straddles the Big Apple in 1 of 4 new ‘Anchorman 2’ character posters

#Paul Rudd #Will Ferrell
11.05.13 5 years ago

Ron Burgundy and the rest of the Channel 4 news team take New York by storm in four brand-new character posters for “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” the sequel to the 2004 comedy hit that moves the shenanigans from San Diego to the Big Apple. Check them all out in the gallery below.

TOPICS#Paul Rudd#Will Ferrell
TAGSanchorman 2Anchorman 2 postersAnchorman 2 The Legend ContinuesANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND CONTINUESDAVID KOECHNERPAUL RUDDron burgundySTEVE CARELLWILL FERRELL

