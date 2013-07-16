Ron Howard and Tom Hanks are both back for Dan Brown’s ‘Inferno’ for 2015

I am not remotely surprised that they’re skipping “The Lost Symbol” completely.
Actually, maybe I am a little surprised. After all, Tom Hanks and Ron Howard both made mountains of cash for the first two Robert Langdon films, “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons,” despite the fact that very few people seemed to genuinely like either of the films. Dan Brown’s books are pop culture juggernauts, and that combination of talent combined with the omnipresence of the books made the movies as close to a can’t miss proposition as you can get in modern Hollywood.
“The Lost Symbol,” though, tarnished the brand pretty thoroughly, because it seemed to reveal the mechanical structure behind the franchise too nakedly. It is a formula book to such a deadening degree that it’s almost a parody. It’s so by-the-numbers, and it covers the exact same ground as the not-terribly-subtle also-ran series of “National Treasure” movies that Bruckheimer made for Disney. Those films seemed to stake a pretty firm claim on the idea of Washington D.C. as a big giant Rubik’s Cube ready to be solved, and Brown’s book felt thin even by his own standards.
I’m not sure “Inferno” is a huge improvement, but at least it puts Langdon back in Europe dealing with coded artwork, and Brown came up with one new twist that means this one will almost play like a Jason Bourne movie. Langdon begins the book in a hospital with a head wound and no memory of how he got to Europe or why. When an assassin breaks in and kills his doctor, he goes on the run with a nurse who may know more than she initially reveals, and the big puzzle of the film is all centered around the work of Dante, and specifically his descriptions of Heaven and Hell.
It looks like Howard, who originally passed on returning for a third film, is now onboard to direct, and David Koepp will adapt the book for Howard to direct with Hanks reprising his role. They’ve even set a date for it, making them one of the first big holiday 2015 titles to announce. These are giant moneymakers, so I’m not surprised Sony’s going back to the well. I’m impressed, though, that they restrained themselves from making “The Lost Symbol” just to make it. Here’s hoping Koepp and Howard keep it fun.
Wow, creative restraint in passing on another installment of a money making franchise for better materiel? The hell you say!
Inferno was still pretty terrible. I mean, it was a fast read and all, but the entire thing would have fallen apart had everybody just stopped shooting at each other (or pretending to shoot at each other) and talked for more than five seconds.
That and the ending completely invalidated the entire book, though it leaves the series in an interesting place going forward.
My problem with “Inferno” is that (SPOILERS) the grand Dante conspiracy has nothing to do with Dante, himself. “Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons” involved tracking down mysterious codes purportedly left by Leonardo, Bernini and Gallileo with ties to the Illuminati and the Catholic Church. During “Inferno”, Langdon isn’t following clues laid down by Dante in some big mystery connected with his ties to Florence and the White/Black Guelph vendettas– he’s simply following clues provided by a mastermind scientist who was a big “Divine Comedy” fanboy. It’s more the equivalent of “Red Dragon” and the Tooth Fairy’s obsession with William Blake, and while that can be fun, it doesn’t really match the kind of historical entertainment bs that made the first two passingly interesting.
Dan Brown has stated previously he has ideas for about 10 Langdon stories. It’ll be interesting to see if, in future stories, the ending of Inferno is included in them. Dan Brown never seems to really tie the stories together.
David Koepp is a terrible writer and the source material is awful. That being said, the first movie was fantastic, too bad they bungled the sequel.
This franchise is dead.
P.S. Don’t believe me about Koepp? Go watch Indiana Jones 4.
Christian Slater should play Dan Brown writing the fifth Langdon book and being stalked through his compound, hiding from killers trying to break in and get him to write about their conspiracy theory involving the Bilderberg Group. Would be awesome movie.
Yes it would.
Christian Slater? Really?? Why him of all people? He’s an ” okay” actor but hardly one to get excited about.
Good movies can be made from bad books–PSYCHO, for instance. I’ll bet it INFERNO does well and a 5th Langdon book isn’t forthcoming, Howard and company will eventually go back and adapt THE LOST SYMBOL.
Tom Banks is the reason that “very few people seemed to genuinely like” the first two movies. He’s a fine actor but totally wrong for the part of Robert Langdon. He’s too old and not handsome enough to be a convincing Langdon. This latest movie should have been recast for the lead. Too bad.
You do realize it is Tom HANKS, right and not Tom Banks. If you are going to criticize an actor for the role he plays, at least get his name right. And, he is a wonderful actor who has come a long way from his Bosom Buddies days playing a man in drag just for a place to live. To become an A-list celebrity with those beginnings is nothing short of genius. There are a lot of characters in film that are not done by the right actor, but it is up to the actor to make us see beyond that. Morgan Freeman as Alex Cross comes to mind. He is a phenomenal actor, but was entirely too old to play this character, Tyler Perry is closer to the look and age, but didn’t do as well as Morgan. So, in the future look beyond the person and look at the character and the actor’s ability before making any criticisms.
No, it’s not Tom Banks and it’s not Tom HANKS either. It’s Joe Banks! Haven’t you seen Joe Versus the Volcano?
Christine, you do realize Tom BANKS is a pun regarding his historically huge box office appeal… also “To become an A-list celebrity with those beginnings is nothing short of genius”… this sentence doesn’t make sense. Are you trying to say that for him to become an A-List actor from where he started demonstrates that he is a genius? Or are you trying to say that the idea of someone coming from nothing to become an A-List celebrity is genius? So, in the future look over your sentences and look up the word “pun” so you know what those are before making any criticisms of other people’s posts.
No!!!! This book was so bad! I enjoyed The Lost Symbol. This book was more like a tour guide, hardly any action just blah blah blah! And then the end just fell flat.
I haven’t read any of the books, but based on what I have seen on screen I don’t have much interest in this news. The Da Vinci code was an overwrought, self-important turd of film that had no ability to embrace or enjoy the “adventure” it supposedly wanted to take us on. I enjoyed Angels & Demons more, because the filmmakers seemed to embrace the B-movie aspects of it a bit more, and it was a bit of silly, forgetful fun.
Not sure where this new one will fall, but overall? Meh.
The Lost Symbol was pretty comparable to Inferno, only with a better story and less obvious formula in my opinion. Decent but obvious twists in Inferno though.
As of April of this year, they still have Mark Romanek listed to direct The Lost Symbol, he of One Hour Photo. In fairness, I’m not sure if Drew McWeeny has even read The Lost Symbol. It was a pretty fun page-turner and a fascinating tour of D.C. with a couple of quirky characters, one that would have been perfect for Lynda Hunt. I just finished reading Inferno and it is topical and fun but its weakest element is the “Bourne” memory loss gimmick and its actual cause.
I’m glad that they decided to film better material, but I’m not too quick to congratulate them. Ron Howard and Tom Hanks have never showed interest in filming these books in order and if they ever need to they can always revisit The Lost Symbol in the future.
If you like Dan Brown, you’re sure to like Jacob’s Ladder by D.F McKay. I just finished reading it and it’s an excellent mystery thriller, packed with secret knowledge.
awesome news. to all the people who dont like the books or the two movies…dont watch it! if theyre truly so terrible then noone will go watch this one. theres no excuse now, theres been two of them so everyone should know exactly what to expect. just dont watch it and stop trying to spoil it for the people who do enjoy them.
The ‘nurse’ Langdon runs off with is a actually a doctor.
I personally love Dan Brown’s book, but have to agree that The Lost Symbol fell extremely flat compared to The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons. I thought Inferno was a considerable improvement from the last book, although still not in the same caliber as the first two. There were times in the book where Langdon’s observation of buildings became very tour-like, but that was my only real complaint. Very thought-provoking and I thought the ending was genuinely surprising. As for the movies…not terrible or anything, but certainly not great. I think they’re making a smart move skipping Lost Symbol.
Inferno has the biggest twist I’ve ever read in a book. It better be executed well in the film
he goes on the run with a doctor not a nurse