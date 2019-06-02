Ron Howard Explains What Went Wrong With ‘The Dark Tower’

Columbia Pictures

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower had an unremarkable showing at the box office, not exactly bolstered by the bad reviews with titles like “What The Hell Happened?” Stephen King even spoke about what he thought was “the real problem” with the movie, namely that the studio wanted a PG-13 movie targeted to audience members aged 12 or older. Now producer Ron Howard has spoken about the “mistake” they made with The Dark Tower.

On the most recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Ron Howard explained, “I think it should’ve been horror. I think it landed in a place, both in our minds and the studio’s, that it could be PG-13 and sort of a boy’s adventure. I really think we made a mistake.”