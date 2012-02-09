Round-up: Enough about Max von Sydow’s burst of applause, already!

I’ve kind of been going nuts lately at the amount of people reporting from the Oscar Nominees Luncheon leaning on the amount of applause Max von Sydow received as if it’s, in and of itself, an indication of anything. If you’re a film industry professional and you have a chance to applaud for a guy like that, you’re going to do it. Annette Bening got a lot of applause at last year’s event. It just means respect. Plus, Christopher Plummer wasn’t even there, so you can’t gauge one response versus the other. This week, Dave Karger uses the burst of applause as a reason to move von Sydow up to #2 in his Best Supporting Actor rankings, but that’s really where he should have been since day one. I’ll say it again: von Sydow’s mere presence in the category makes things interesting. [Entertainment Weekly]
With the BAFTA ceremony right around the corner, citizens of the UK vote “The King’s Speech” their favorite winner in the organization’s 65 year history. [Telegraph]
Apparently Demián Bichir leads Best Actor Tweet mentions, I’m guessing because so many are unfamiliar with him and his work. Welcome to the spotlight! [24 Frames]
Nigel M. Smith sees that “Halftime in America” Clint Eastwood Super Bowl spot as “the second coming of David Gordon Green.” Um, okay. [indieWIRE]
Steve Pond talks “Hugo” with Oscar-nominated sound mixer Tom Fleischman. [The Odds]
Todd McCarthy critiques the year in movie music. [Hollywood Reporter]
Greg Ellwood on the brave new world of electronic billboards for Oscar ad purposes. [Awards Campaign]
Sasha Stone on the race for Best Director. [Awards Daily]
Roger Ebert takes a crack at guessing Oscar’s major categories. I think he’s gonna bat 1.000. [Chicago Sun-Times]
Finally, it’s really heartening to see The New York Times step up its crafts coverage via its Below-the-Line series and pieces like this. [New York Times]
PLEASE give the statue to von Sydow, Academy. When is he ever going to be in a more Oscar bait-y movie? Yeah, never. He’s usually too busy being classy.
If you go by that logic then the same could probably be said for Plummer and Hill, too.
I saw Moneyball and of all the things I know of stats, Ebert is batting a 100 or 1.00 but not 0.100 (which is one out of ten). I think. I may have to see Moneyball again, or read a book.
Kris, I think you mean “bat 1.000” if you’re saying all Ebert’s guesses are correct…
I knew I had the decimal off. #notastatguy
I guess I’d rather a supporting actor race that’s tied up but agreeable, than one that’s interesting but oh well.
Anyways it’s interesting to hear Ebert call Clooney in Descendants “More solid than spectacular.” I’ve heard a mix on what people consider of the performance, but I thought it was a few notches above solid.
It’s been called his “career best,” but that’s because of the tears. I’m not even sure if it’s the best of his nominated performances. “Solid” is a good word for it.
He’s better in “Up in the Air”, but very few people are willing to cal that career performance because he doesn’t have to stretch even in the slightest. He does stretch some in “The Descendants”, but it still feels very inside of his ballpark and I don’t think it would crack my top 5 of his best performances.
Clooney’s career best was in Hey Brother, Where Art Thou?
Of course, being a truly great performance, he wasn’t nominated for it.
he’s quite awful in that awful film, IMO.
I think Clooney’s best performance is definitely in “The Descendants.” The so-so nature of the film is unfortunately causing haters (who I understand, mind you) to underrate what he does in it. It’s more than just crying (which I don’t even remember as much as I do other nuances).
I feel like Clooney is being overly criticized for not overacting. I think The Descendants succeeds in part because of Clooney. His sincerity masks some of the weaknesses of the script. Dujardin is quite charming in The Artist but it’s probably the weakest of the five performances nominated.
Hopefully von Sydow wins so we have some element of surprise on Oscar night. Otherwise, it’s going to be one boring show.
Yawn. Every year is a “boring” show. Get used to it or don’t watch.
What will Von Sydow do to surprise us? Somersalt onto the stage?