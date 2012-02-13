Round-up: Goodbye, Whitney

We couldn’t rightly lead off a round-up without noting the biggest entertainment news of the weekend: the sad death of singer Whitney Houston just prior to yesterday’s Grammy Awards. Houston crossed paths with the movie industry for the first time in 1992’s “The Bodyguard” opposite Kevin Costner (which was announced by Warner Bros. to be rebooted almost a exactly a year ago). She circled back a couple more times in the 1990s, in Forest Whitaker’s “Waiting to Exhale” and Penny Marshall’s “The Preacher’s Wife.” She will once again be seen on the big screen when Salim Akil’s “Sparkle” releases in August, while her big screen debut will hit Blu-ray on April 10. It seems there’s going to be a lot of Whitney this year, but she will nevertheless be missed. [HitFix]
I’m not trying to be an insensitive, attention-seeking Jeff Welles, and I admire the point Oswalt is trying to make, but I’m sick of this pampered Celebrities being treated like victims every time one of them dies. People die from all sorts of things that are completely out of their control all the time, but when it’s a celebrity who has led themselves down that path, the level of sympathy and attention they receive is somewhat sickening. I think it’s a really poor reflection of our society and it ignores the valuable message that can be learned from people like Houston, which is that the decisions you make have consequences, and you have to take care of yourself, because nobody else can take care of you for you. It is still a sad situation, and I feel terrible for those close to her.
Are Scott and Sasha both people who do this professionally? (that’s rhetorical) because that back-and-forth reads like a bickering match between two 4th graders. “You’re stupid because you don’t like the same thing as me!” “Hey, I like that thing, stop picking on it”. Kris, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the level-headed perspective you have on the awards race, and how much more intelligent and informative the conversations we have here on this site are because of it.
The fact that she gets paid to rant and rave like a lunatic is beyond me. You can have heated discussions about films and their merits, but all the name-calling and finger-pointing and zero-substance, all-emotion arguing are embarrassing to read. And it becomes impossible to ignore when people you follow are engaging in this futile exercise with her. Fox “News” should snatch her up.
I will cosign your second paragraph. I have stopped going to certain sites all together because of the histrionics. I don’t have a problem with people passionate about film or art. But I don’t need the drama. People have differences of opinion and MOVE ON. It’s all entirely too personal for some people. It’s a total bummer. Who needs it? I don’t.
As for your take on Houston, I understand what you mean, but I’m still very sympathetic. Yes, it gets mawkish and the coverage in incessant, but as we all have, I’ve been very close to people with addictions and similar problems. They are sick people, in my opinion, genuinely in the throes of a relentless mental illness. So I have compassion for them. That doesn’t mean they aren’t responsible for their choices. But when they succumb to their afflictions or stumble, I can’t do anything but be wholly compassionate. But I do understand where you are coming from. Personal responsibility is key to a recovery. But the time for recovery is over for her, unfortunately.
When people die, you celebrate their life. It doesn’t matter if the dead person is Whitney Houston or Mr. Smith who lived down the street. It’s not a negative about our celebrity-based culture– it’s a positive about our society’s practices related to death. The period immediately after the death is not a time for moralization; it’s a time for respect.
(Besides, every news article I’ve read on the issue has mentioned that she had a drug problem– it’s not like people are “forgetting” that.)
If you really want to take on our celebrity culture, then the real issue is how we glorify celebrities when they’re making the mistakes that lead to these untimely deaths. Lindsay Lohan going to prison sells magazines to a hungry public; so do pictures of an obviously high Whitney Houston or details about Amy Winehouse’s latest trip to rehab. That’s where our celebrity culture is most clearly morally bankrupt if you ask me.
Houstonrufus- I really liked everything you said on both accounts, and Sasha could really learn something from you (Wow, people can have a different outlook on something and actually verbalize it intelligently without resorting to shouting your opinion loudee? who knew?). I too have been surrounded by drug addiction of varying levels and extremes, and anyone who denies it as a sickness is simply wrong. It is very much a psychological disease, but that doesn’t mean it’s something outside of that persons control. It can be both, and I feel like the level of ignorance that goes into the sympathizing of someone like Houston is a dangerous side-effect of our media culture. Sympathy is a natural, honest and very genuine reaction to have to this kind of thing, and it’s reassuring to see that level of compassion, but we should be able to display sympathy and also be able to talk honestly about the circumstances of how things ended that way. People may be mentioning her addiction, but they’re not really addressing it. I think it’s a shame that in events like this, people feel like it’s insinuative to adress the hard honest truths, because if you’re respectful about it (unlike Jeff Wells), you can adress something profund that people can take with them, and not just loop the same sentiments the next time a celebrity with similar addictions meets the same sad dimise.
A request: please stop linking to anything by Sasha Stone. I stopped reading her site more than a year ago and don’t like the reminders that it exists. I clicked on the Hollywood Elsewhere link above, only to find more of Stone’s moronic, self-important comments.
I actually like the links to Sasha Stone articles; it always reminds me of how much more sane this site is. To his credit, the worst Kris gets is “a bit cranky”. Never “3rd grade bully”.
So, Kris… I guess you won’t be posting that link to the AMC Best Picture Showcase?
And Kris is also professional enough to admit when he may be wording things a bit harshly due to crankiness, I think you’d be hard pressed to get Sasha to admit that she’s ever out of line.
The woman is just confounding. I wonder if she’ll ever learn…
What sealed it for me was when they started posting blogs just to bait and incite readers into agruments. I like the attempt this site makes at keeping things objective and professional.
I will continue to post links to Sasha’s pieces because she often has unique and vital takes on the Oscar season. You don’t cover this beat for 12 years and not have something valuable to offer.
Longevity definitely doesn’t equal quality Kris. If that were the case AICN would be the best movie site around but that ship set sail a long time ago.
At some point AwardsDaily switched from being a site that covered the Oscar race with clever interesting commentary to something more boisterous and over the top. Surely a good thing for site traffic and one’s checking account but a bad thing if you want measured and calm Oscar coverage.
The good news is that everyone is free to visit or not visit any website they no longer enjoy. There’s only so much complaining one can do, it won’t change anything.
To add to that Loyal, Kris has the right to post links and those who don’t have any interest don’t have to click on them.
I remember the good ol’ days of Oscarwatch and how they and Nathaniel got me into this crazy game. While I will admit that Awardsdaily has become a bit too preachy and subjective for my taste, I will always prefer it to the self-important, starf***ing, pretentious garbage that comes from Feinberg. That man’s head is so far up his own behind that I actually lose interest in the season when he covers it.
But whatever disdain I have, Kris, you still win. Hands-down… (With Nathaniel coming in second)
I honestly get the impression, especially judging from a lot of these comments, that the people observing all this take it way more personally than the actual people involved.
Between Scott Feinberg and Sasha Stone, who (regardless of your opinion) represent two different approaches to writing about the Awards race, there’s something for everyone. Don’t like someone. Don’t read them. It seems like the solution can’t be that simple, but it really is.