Round-up: It’s your moment to shine, ‘Blackthorn’

Hey, remember “Blackthorn?” It wouldn’t surprise me if you don’t. Mateo Gil’s western, starring Sam Shepard as Butch Cassidy, came and went in the fall with nary a sound, and certainly hasn’t been part of any awards conversation. But every dog has its day, and the film just scooped 11 nominations for the Goya Awards, otherwise known as the Spanish Oscars. The film may not seem terribly Spanish to you, but it qualifies thanks to the beauty of international funding — which is also why that noted Basque auteur Woody Allen nabbed a screenplay nomination (though nothing else) for “Midnight in
Madrid Paris.” Curiouser and curiouser. More predictably, Pedro Almodóvar’s emphatically Spanish “The Skin I Live In” leads the field with 16 nominations. [THR]
Mike Goodridge on why Meryl Streep deserves the Oscar for “giving — categorically — the best performance of the year.” Categorically or otherwise, I don’t quite agree. [Screen Daily]
UK Prime Minister and noted aesthete David Cameron urges the country’s filmmakers to make more mainstream films. Come back, Maggie, all is forgiven. [The Guardian]
Stephanie Zacharek sticks up for “War Horse,” particularly its lensing and score: it’s not corn or kitsch, but “pure movieness.” [Slate]
Jeff Wells, meanwhile, could scarcely be more delighted about the tumble the film has taken in the Oscar race if he threw a ticker-tape parade, and puts its demise down to one (misquoted) line in the script. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
To coincide with (presumably) as ASC nomination today — what happened yesterday? — an interview with “The Artist” cinematographer Guillaume Schiffman. [Blow the Line]
On the abundance of highly-strung female characters in this year’s Best Actress race, from Keira Knightley’s Sabina Spielrein to Elizabeth Olsen’s Martha/Marcy May/Marlene. [LA Times]
Andrew O’Hehir offers an excellent explanation of why the Academy’s new documentary rules are a move in the right direction. [Salon]
David Poland talks to the man to beat for the Best Original Song Oscar, “The Muppets” music man Bret McKenzie. [Hot Blog]
Finally, a delicious round-up by Glenn Dunks of the best and worst in 2011’s movie posters. That “Shame” newspaper ad is a stroke of genius. [Stale Popcorn]
I hate to do it, but I must agree with Zacharek on ‘War Horse’. Yes, there’s corn. Yes, there’s a little kitsch. And yes, it’s ollllllllld-fashioned filmmaking, acting, lensing, etc etc etc. But I loved it for it’s ‘pure movieness’, as well. And I think that the film is getting a little beat-up/punished by onliners (and clearly, the guilds) for being exactly what it unabashedly is.
I love edgy/reflective cinema like the rest of ’em. But I don’t like the direction opinions have gone with respect to the War Horse-type movies of the last 5 or so years.
This is why government funded art is tricky. I love the idea of artists being supported by the government but then you’re talking about hack politicians replacing the usual demanding investor who thinks he knows best.
Controversy regarding taxpayer’s dollars going into the movie business aside, don’t you think the last thing the movie business needs is even more powerful people concerned with only dollars and cents? They can parade around with that “culturally rewarding films” (isn’t that just ‘good films’?) bullshit all they want, its obvious they are interested only in revenue and not in quality art. Perhaps this is understandable, as investors are supposed to be concerned with finances, but considering it is the people’s money, not the politician’s, shouldn’t the only reason the people fund cinema to begin with be that they want “culturally rewarding films”.
The problem isn’t that Spielberg has made a bad movie about a guy who loves his horse. It’s that he has made a movie about a guy who loves his horse. I, for one, have no interest in seeing it. Isn’t it possible that others are simply not bothering to view it as well?
Speaking of Meryl Streep, I’m watching her on Ellen right now. She is unreal. I wasn’t a fan of The Iron Lady or her performance, but good god, she is so charming! Ellen said Meryl is a slam-dunk to win, and Meryl was talking about how great the other performances have been this year giving a shout out to Michelle Williams, Viola Davis, and Charlize Theron! Poor Glenn Close, snubbed even by Meryl :/