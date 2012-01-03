Round-up: Looking to break Hollywood’s stranglehold

There’s a remarkable stat in Phil Hoad’s interesting Guardian reflection on the global box office in 2011, and it’s not a reassuring one. Looking down the list of the year’s top grossers internationally, you have to go all the way down to 21st place to find a film made outside the Hollywood system: and if you haven’t heard of “Intouchables,” that’d be because it grossed its impressive $133.2 million inside its home country of France. (That said, it has been snapped up by The Weinstein Company.) Hoad wonders what can be done to bring a little more diversity to the international box office charts, and doesn’t come up with many answers — though he does suggest the crossover marketing appeal of projects like China’s Christian Bale starrer “The Flowers of War” as one potential way forward. [The Guardian]
As a pre-Guild palate cleanser, Erik Childress sorts the certainties from the wannabes in the Best Picture race. [Movies.com]
Want to see what the Academy’s Best Picture ballot form looks like? Wonder no more. [Gold Derby]
Ebert correspondent Omer S. Mozaffer celebrates “Young Adult,” describing it as Diablo Cody’s answer to “A Woman Under the Influence.” [Chicago Sun-Times]
For those still in a reflective mood, I absolutely love this: Dan Kois’s Top 10 reasons to make Top 10 lists. [New York Times]
Paul Mazursky loses his heart to Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady.” [Vanity Fair]
David Poland video-interviews Wim Wenders about his foreign-language and documentary Oscar contender, “Pina.” [Hot Blog]
Scott Feinberg tries to find precedents for the roles played by this year’s Oscar hopefuls. Felicity Huffman was a “woman who passes as a man” in “Transamerica?” News to me. [Hollywood Reporter]
With “Pariah” and “The Help” acting as rare exceptions, Allison Samuels mourns the lack of substantial roles for African-American actresses. [Daily Beast]
Ali Gray gives the posters of 2012’s upcoming trash treats a prestige-film makeover. For some reason, the “Titanic 3D” one makes me laugh out loud repeatedly. [The Shiznit]
LOL at those posters at shiznit. I agree that the Titanic one was the best but I also cracked up at the font on the John Carter, or J. Carter poster as well. Nice to have a good laugh like that at the start of a work day. :^D
That Oscar ballot clears up quite a lot. It states that no film will be nominated for Best Picture with less than 5 percent of the votes cast, by which I believe they mean five percent of the final tally, once the least popular number one picks are eliminated and the second and third preferences come into play. That is a far cry from how it was reported a few months ago, when the Academy said a film had to receive five percent of the first place votes. There may in fact be ten nominees this year after all, though the fact that they have only five slots on the ballot is confusing. Why not ten slots, one for a first pick and nine for alternates in declining order of preference?
At the risk of sounding like a dope, did anyone think that the ballot had ten slots? I was really surprised to only see five slots. When there were ten nominees for sure, were there still only five slots?