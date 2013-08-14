Round-Up: The funniest #sadgooglesearches on Twitter

Ah, hashtag games — what endless amusement for everyone involved. I can’t even tell if I’m being facetious or not! I think I am, but also, I mean it. You know? Either way, here’s a round-up of the funniest tweets to come out of today’s game.
I only hope you didn’t arrive at this post by Googling “#sadgooglesearches.”
jokes for around the office #sadgooglesearches
– Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) August 14, 2013
How many calories in kale #sadgooglesearches
– Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) August 14, 2013
Amy Winehouse tickets #sadgooglesearches
– rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 14, 2013
the correct lyrics to a song i wrote #SadGoogleSearches
– Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) August 14, 2013
#sadgooglesearches my dad’s new family
– Josh Hara (@yoyoha) August 14, 2013
when will feathered hair be cool again? #sadgooglesearches
– David Spade (@DavidSpade) August 14, 2013
#SadGoogleSearches steampunk funeral
– Brian Gaar (@briangaar) August 14, 2013
Chinese buffet rules and regulations #sadgooglesearches
– Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) August 14, 2013
#SadGoogleSearches can he tell i visited his twitter page?
– kdn (@kdn13) August 14, 2013
blood in stool applebee’s #sadgooglesearches
– Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) August 14, 2013
Pauly Shore girlfriend #sadgooglesearches
– Susan Burke (@ThatSusanBurke) August 14, 2013
used pt cruiser #SadGoogleSearches
– Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 14, 2013
Define happiness #sadgooglesearches
– H. Alan Scott (@HAlanScott) August 14, 2013
Gluten Free Vodka #SadGoogleSearches
– Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) August 14, 2013
Funny hashtag games. #SadGoogleSearches
– Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) August 14, 2013
