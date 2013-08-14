Round-Up: The funniest #sadgooglesearches on Twitter

Ah, hashtag games — what endless amusement for everyone involved. I can’t even tell if I’m being facetious or not! I think I am, but also, I mean it. You know? Either way, here’s a round-up of the funniest tweets to come out of today’s game.

I only hope you didn’t arrive at this post by Googling “#sadgooglesearches.”

jokes for around the office #sadgooglesearches – Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How many calories in kale #sadgooglesearches – Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amy Winehouse tickets #sadgooglesearches – rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

the correct lyrics to a song i wrote #SadGoogleSearches – Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#sadgooglesearches my dad’s new family – Josh Hara (@yoyoha) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

when will feathered hair be cool again? #sadgooglesearches – David Spade (@DavidSpade) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chinese buffet rules and regulations #sadgooglesearches – Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#SadGoogleSearches can he tell i visited his twitter page? – kdn (@kdn13) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

blood in stool applebee’s #sadgooglesearches – Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pauly Shore girlfriend #sadgooglesearches – Susan Burke (@ThatSusanBurke) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

used pt cruiser #SadGoogleSearches – Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gluten Free Vodka #SadGoogleSearches – Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js