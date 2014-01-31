Round-up: The funniest tweets about Jesse Eisenberg playing Lex Luthor

Breaking: Jesse Eisenberg has been cast as Lex Luthor in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel (also know as “Superman vs. Batman”). Breaking: a lot of folks on the Internet have opinions on this. And what are said opinions? Well, here’s a roundup of some of the funniest:
Zack Synder: we said Heisenberg, not Eisenberg.
– Bryan Harley (@BryanHarley) January 31, 2014
I always knew Mark Zuckerberg was really Lex Luthor all along.
– Bobby Blackwolf Saga (@BobbyBlackwolf) January 31, 2014
My dream is Miley Cyrus gets cast as Lois Lane and to see you cry and scream while your mom drags you around by one arm at the bank.
– Aaron Blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) January 31, 2014
Jesse Eisenberg you better in the movie Beaches than that Mcnugget tits Bette Midler than the fucking Lex Luthor
– The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 31, 2014
Let’s try not to judge Zack Snyder on his choices. He’s only failed to make three good comic book movies before this.
– Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2014
So far my favorite villain in the Superman/Batman movie is the casting director.
– Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) January 31, 2014
Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor? You know what’s cooler than a million dollars? Killing Superman!
– Betty F*ckin’ White (@BettyFckinWhite) January 31, 2014
The demographic for new Superman movies at this point is basically just Jerry Seinfeld. I bet he’s secretly financing them.
– Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 31, 2014
Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, even though he already played him in The Social Network.
– John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 31, 2014
They give Lex Luthor to whoever can turn around in a chair and slow-clap the best.
– Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) January 31, 2014
Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor totally makes sense because anxiety is also my villain
– Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) January 31, 2014
Hey guys remember how you felt watching Man of Steel? Keep those feelings in mind when you get upset about Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
– Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 31, 2014
Just when you think it would never happen again, a person is cast in a movie!
– Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) January 31, 2014
Warner Bros. is obviously doing this for budget reasons…
…all they have to do is cut and paste Eisenberg’s performance in THE SOCIAL NETWORK and make him bald.
It’s certainly a left field pick, but honestly I’m just glad they’re going in a direction different from the evil campy real estate tycoon we’ve gotten in the character’s previous non-animated iterations.