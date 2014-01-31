Round-up: The funniest tweets about Jesse Eisenberg playing Lex Luthor

#Twitter #Superman #Batman
01.31.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Breaking: Jesse Eisenberg has been cast as Lex Luthor in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel (also know as “Superman vs. Batman”). Breaking: a lot of folks on the Internet have opinions on this. And what are said opinions? Well, here’s a roundup of some of the funniest:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Superman#Batman
TAGSBatmanJESSE EISENBERGLEX LUTHORMAN OF STEELsupermanTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP