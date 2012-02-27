Round-up: The post-Oscar shuffle

“The Artist” may have been the big winner last night, but for better or worse, Viola Davis’s surprise Best Actress loss to Meryl Streep is set to remain the principal talking point of this year’s Academy Awards — and it’s one that is already provoking a range of critical and political reactions. Jesse Washington studies conflicted reactions in the black community to Davis’s defeat, and finds many dismayed for the actress while still unable to get completely behind the character she plays in “The Help.” One response everyone should be able to agree with, however, comes from diversity consultant Monika Brooks: “The problem is not that Davis played a maid. The problem is there’s not more black people in really good roles.” [Associated Press]

John Anderson wonders if, after last year’s failed bid for youth appeal, this year’s Oscars went too far in the other direction. [CNN]

Tom Shone agrees, slyly noting the “fabulously long In Memoriam section,” but agrees with me that Emma Stone was the night’s MVP. [Taking Barack to the Movies]

With ratings for the Oscarcast up from last year but still modest, does the Academy just need to accept that this is as good as it gets? [New York Times]

Sasha Stone offers an evocative, somewhat melancholy reflection on her first ever trip to the Oscars. [Awards Daily]

Tom O’Neil, one of the few pundits who predicted Meryl Streep’s upset win, breaks down how it happened. [Gold Derby]

Guy Adams examines what’s next for the winning team of “The Artist,” who are keen to hold onto their Frenchness. [The Independent]

Iranians celebrate the Oscar success of “A Separation,” as their government continues to regard the film warily. [The Guardian]

Thrilled by the success of “The Artist,” Kenneth Turan gives it up for Harvey Weinstein. [LA Times]

Having enjoyed last night’s show, Leonard Maltin is sick of the complaints that dog the Academy Awards every year, whatever form the ceremony takes. [IndieWire]

Now this is interesting: journalist Chris Heath returns to a Gary Oldman interview he conducted three years ago… but hasn’t been allowed to print until now. [GQ]