Round-up: Time to erase the animation Oscar?

Most agree that this year’s Best Animated Feature category is a little lacking: ahead of two bland if technically strong DreamWorks kidpics and two interesting but sketchy Euro-curios, “Rango” will and should cruise to victory. But it’s not just this that leads Mark Harris to believe Oscar’s youngest category (only a decade old) should be scrapped: for him, now that the expanded Best Picture category has proven itself animation-friendly, a specialized award is now superfluous. (Admittedly, we have yet to see if the adjusted 5-to-10 field can hatch an animated nominee.) I tend to agree with him, not least because even in its better years, the animation award just isn’t competitive enough: there hasn’t been an actual race for the win since 2006, making it far the Academy’s dullest category. Just a nod for the top prize seems more meaningful. [Grantland]
In a subtle gesture of atonement, Brett “Rehearsing Is For Fags” Ratner will direct a new video campaign for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. [Vulture]
In his latest analysis piece, S.T. Vanairsdale thinks Meryl Streep’s inevitable BAFTA win puts her neck-and-neck with Viola Davis. I’m not convinced. [Movieline]
Meanwhile, we’ve all known this for ages, but it’s officially official now: Streep and Julia Roberts are headling the screen adaptation of “August: Osage County.” If not this year, eh, Meryl fans? [THR]
Seven years after blowing his Oscar-hosting gig, Chris Rock has been invited back to the awards as a presenter. Better in small doses, I say. [The Odds]
Gold Derby advertises a gallery of “Best Picture Winners Trashed By The Critics,” then just quotes against-consensus reviews for such critically lauded films as “The Hurt Locker” and “Annie Hall.” Uh, okay. [Gold Derby]
Bill Desowitz talks “Hugo” with a formidable trio of nominees: Dante Ferretti, Sandy Powell and Howard Shore. [Thompson on Hollywood]
In case you were wondering, the date for next year’s PGA Awards has been set. Mark January 19, 2013 in your diaries! Hurry! [Deadline]
In his Berlinale roundup, Tim Robey swoons for Portuguese competition title “Tabu,” declaring it the best of the fest so far. I agree, and will elaborate soon. [The Telegraph]
1. Eliminate the animation Oscar, or at least limit the field to 3 nominees.
2. Eliminate the Oscar for original song
3. Move back to 5 nominees for best picture
4. Move the short films to the scientific and technical awards
Four steps to a better show. Guy, I’m sure you can offer more suggestions about foreign language film rules, etc.
I’m actually more in favor of the limited nominees for animated, so opposed to just scraping the category entirely.
Limiting Animated to 3 is fine with me.
But I do love the song category and hope they can fix that ridiculous system.
The short films should be moved to the tech awards, I agree.
As for 5, 10, or somewhere between 5-10. I think any of those is flawed. So I really don’t care what they do. 5 always seemed too little to me. 10 seemed too big. And this year there’s “9” (whit a few being questionable entries). No system will work perfectly.
I’m opposed to eliminating the category. Yes, an animated film can legitimately get a nomination for Best Picture more easily now. But an animated film has virtually no shot at ever winning. The category at least preserves the chance animated artists in feature film have at being awarded an oscar. You take out the category, and the only way animated artists will ever win an oscar is in the short form category. That’s just the reality. So, I’d much rather see the number of nominees reduced to 2 than do away with the category. Even the best of the animated films from the past decade would not have won Best Picture. I don’t believe anyway.
The elimination of the best animated feature category only makes sense if the best picture line-up goes above 5.
To add to what Houston is saying, the animation also provides deserved recognition and exposure to some of the best people working in animation. People like miyazaki and chomet make the categories existence worthwhile.
Guy, think about it this way, you named “The Illusionist” your favorite film of last year. How many more people do you think were exposed to that gem through it getting an oscar nomination? I’d say a lot more than without one.
“In his latest analysis piece, S.T. Vanairsdale thinks Meryl Streep’s inevitable BAFTA win puts her neck-and-neck with Viola Davis. I’m not convinced”.
I think Davis will win. But I DO think it’s very close.
-Streep’s performance (whether you love it or not) is towering.
-There’s the neverending narrative (29 years! No 3rd Oscar!).
-The industry loves her.
-She won the Globe (I know it means little, but it certainly doesn’t hurt).
-She won the BAFTA (cross-over vote support). -There’s Weinstein.
-Meryl is actually campagining.
-No overdue Winslet story to contend with. No America’s Sweetheart Bullock story to contend with. -Octavia Spencer’s dominace (for The Help) takes a little “win” verve away from Viola, I think. I could go on.
-Now, I think Viola Davis has had the season-long buzz in her favor (going back to the Summer, even).
-She gives a great, heartfelt performance.
-She’s a wonderful veteran performer and a charmer on the circuit.
-She’s in a Best Picture nominee, not Streep (big factor, there).
-She won the SAG (huggge factor).
-And like I said, I think she will win. But I also think it will be VERY close and no runaway victory.
To add, who knows how many of those randomly selected voters who voted for Viola for the SAG are inside the Academy. And I think buzz for ‘The Help’ (in general) was much bigger before Phase 2 began; starting with it only getting the acting noms, plus Best Picture.
I don’t know. Though I love Meryl, I’m pulling for Viola and I think she’ll get it. But there are many factors, no?
viola davis would also be the second black actress to win for lead.
Yes. Does that work in her favor or against, do you think?
“There’s the neverending narrative (29 years! No 3rd Oscar!).”
If that “third” really is the narrative, it will always work against Streep. It seems almost greedy and entitled. To me, the compelling narrative is that she hasn’t received a SECOND Best Actress statue in all these years of nominations and great performances, when eleven other women (including Sally Field, Hilary Swank, Jodie Foster and Jane Fonda) have..
JJ1: In this case, I’d say it works in her favor.
Well, if you want to erase the category, then you would have to eliminate the Foreign Language film award, because we can make an argument that those films can be BP nominees and show up in other categories (namely screenplay, acting and director categories). But I disagree with this kind of elimination.
Those awards are given in order to recgonize films in a precarious situation (low budget-indie-foreign-art house) that would not allow them to be known otherwise.
And don’t tell me that A Cat in Paris or Chico and Rita would show up in the BP field. Same for 4 of the 5 foreign language films.
I am whatsoever happy to see Monsieur Lazhar and Chico and Rita get some attention and be distributed in the US.
If you remove those categories, you confirm the selfish american/anglo saxon narrow conception of the Oscars and you acknowledge the mainstream american/hollywood idea of good films.
I am not sure that would be true about the Foreign Lang films being up for BP. Not all Foreign Language noms can be up for BP, they need their 1 week run in LA (and NYC, or just LA, I forget) to qualify for awards besides Foreign Lang. Some meet that criteria (this year A Seperation, in past years Crouching Tiger and Pan’s Labyrinth).
I think if they omit the Animated category, then they can omit Best Doc since for both those categories they need the 1 week run like is needed for BP and other categories.
I do not see why we need to move the short films to the Sci and Tech awards, as the award would not be a Sci and Tech prize. Those 2 awards do not add much time and its nice to see some new faces (usually the case or not well-known) on camera.
Gavroche: If you read Harris’s piece, you’ll find he addresses your point about the foreign language category, arguing that the ghetto category is more justified there due to the nominees’ comparative lack of exposure. You probably disagree, but he hasn’t left that base uncovered.
That’s welcome news about “August: Osage County.” I’m made my peace with film adaptations of great plays. If they are good, then that’s wonderful. If they are bad, I treat them as just one poor regional production of the play and ignore them. In any case the film wouldn’t be released until 2013, so it would be the February 2014 ceremony that we’re talking about. Who are the possible female leads for February 2013?
I’ve been hoping for an adaptation. I’m skeptical of Roberts though. I don’t know much about the director either. So overall, I’m cautiously optimistic.
I don’t Chris Rock, Jon Stewart or any of the seat-squirming hosts were nearly as bad as the media consensus claimed they were.
Maybe it’s a generational thing, but I’d take a Rock, Stewart or Gervais taking jabs at the easily ridiculed AMPAS than Billy Crystal performing some self-aware, inside-joke musical number.
I found Jon Stewart terrific. I mean, without the singing and dancing and all that stuff, can it get any better? Also love Steve Martin, though he becomes a bit repetitive.
That Tabu movie sounds fascinating.
There hasn’t been a competitive Animated Oscar because Pixar has been so dominant. However, this is bound to change as either: 1) other animators catch up, 2) people get fatigued with Pixar, or 3) Pixar begins focusing on sequels.
I say we give it a few more years and then see if it’s still less competitive.
Leave it alone
What you did with Ratner’s name is the very definition of classlessness and is almost as bad as what he himself said? Was it really necessary?
Indeed, there’s nothing more classless than directly quoting a person to show what a douchebag that person is and how certain groups shouldn’t be bothering with that person.
Oh wait, that’s actually a completely reasonable thing to do.
Guest Guesto: Maxim, right? Different name, same humourless fight-picking.
His words, not mine. That’s all I have to say about that. And since that quote gives necessary context to the story, I don’t see what’s “classless” about using it. But do go on.
I agree with almost all of Harris’ points about tg Animated Feature category, and yet for me it will always be what was responsible for giving Spirted Away an Oscar. And I say this without hyperbole, but that was arguably the most-deserving, indisputable winner in any category, ever.
I’m still amazed it won, even with the weak competition.
I remember up until the telecast that year, there were Oscar watchers saying that “Spirited Away” wouldn’t win. Remember, that was only the second year of the category’s existence, and the winner the year before was “Shrek.” People had no way of knowing whether the Academy would embrace a less mainstream film in that category, and so I distinctly remember quite a few people predicting “Lilo & Stitch” to win (ugh). Thankfully, they pulled through with “Spirited Away,” and to me, that single-handedly made the category worth keeping around.
I think if they stick with 5-to-10 nominees–and especially in the unlikely case that they decide to go back to having a set number of 10 nominees–then the Animated Feature category should at the very least be reduced to 3 nominees. If they cave in this year and go back to having 5 Best Picture nominees, then I’d really like the Animated Feature category to stay as it is, because I think “Beauty and the Beast” would still be the only animated Best Picture nominee if they had never switched to more than 5 nominees. There’s no way either “Up” or “Toy Story 3” would have been nominated in a 5-nominee year, unfortunately.
If the Best Picture category is so animation friendly, why isn’t/wasn’t Rango either a. nominated or b. ever even really had any buzz for a nomination?
Heck, Rango couldn’t even get any traction in the animation friendly Sound categories (or Music, though that’s a different story since Zimmer decided to take his ball and go home).
The Oscars don’t like animated movies; and seriously, if this is a weak year, then good grief, if we can survive the nominations for Jimmy Neutron and Shark Tale and Treasure Planet and what not, we can deal with this.
And, honestly, as a guy who actually likes animated movies, I can say that, overall, animated movies are improving. I can’t prove it is this category, but now that they have something to compete for, they are better.
DreamWorks is better than it was at the Shrek level; the original Kung Fu Panda was an amazing step up out of nowhere for the not-exactly-the-critics-favorite studio. Seriously, I really believe that that came about because, you know what, they wanted to win the Oscar again. DreamWorks has always had the technical ability, but in the last four years, they are starting to improve as storytellers.
Other studios are doing the same. Blue Sky’s Rio versus Ice Age is no comparison, both in technical and storytelling (and which one had the nomination because there was not much else to nominate, while the other wasn’t because there was too much competition?).
It may not look very competitive from the perspective of Oscar pundits, but from the perspective of an animation fan, something is going on here.
I may be wrong, but if you take away this Oscar, it’ll be back to farting, movie referencing animals at DreamWorks before you can say “Hey, actually the only animated movie this year that can be criticized that way was Rango.”