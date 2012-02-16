Round-up: Time to erase the animation Oscar?

Most agree that this year’s Best Animated Feature category is a little lacking: ahead of two bland if technically strong DreamWorks kidpics and two interesting but sketchy Euro-curios, “Rango” will and should cruise to victory. But it’s not just this that leads Mark Harris to believe Oscar’s youngest category (only a decade old) should be scrapped: for him, now that the expanded Best Picture category has proven itself animation-friendly, a specialized award is now superfluous. (Admittedly, we have yet to see if the adjusted 5-to-10 field can hatch an animated nominee.) I tend to agree with him, not least because even in its better years, the animation award just isn’t competitive enough: there hasn’t been an actual race for the win since 2006, making it far the Academy’s dullest category. Just a nod for the top prize seems more meaningful. [Grantland]

In a subtle gesture of atonement, Brett “Rehearsing Is For Fags” Ratner will direct a new video campaign for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. [Vulture]

In his latest analysis piece, S.T. Vanairsdale thinks Meryl Streep’s inevitable BAFTA win puts her neck-and-neck with Viola Davis. I’m not convinced. [Movieline]

Meanwhile, we’ve all known this for ages, but it’s officially official now: Streep and Julia Roberts are headling the screen adaptation of “August: Osage County.” If not this year, eh, Meryl fans? [THR]

Seven years after blowing his Oscar-hosting gig, Chris Rock has been invited back to the awards as a presenter. Better in small doses, I say. [The Odds]

Gold Derby advertises a gallery of “Best Picture Winners Trashed By The Critics,” then just quotes against-consensus reviews for such critically lauded films as “The Hurt Locker” and “Annie Hall.” Uh, okay. [Gold Derby]

Bill Desowitz talks “Hugo” with a formidable trio of nominees: Dante Ferretti, Sandy Powell and Howard Shore. [Thompson on Hollywood]

In case you were wondering, the date for next year’s PGA Awards has been set. Mark January 19, 2013 in your diaries! Hurry! [Deadline]

In his Berlinale roundup, Tim Robey swoons for Portuguese competition title “Tabu,” declaring it the best of the fest so far. I agree, and will elaborate soon. [The Telegraph]