Round-up: Time to erase the animation Oscar?

02.16.12 6 years ago 31 Comments

Most agree that this year’s Best Animated Feature category is a little lacking: ahead of two bland if technically strong DreamWorks kidpics and two interesting but sketchy Euro-curios, “Rango” will and should cruise to victory. But it’s not just this that leads Mark Harris to believe Oscar’s youngest category (only a decade old) should be scrapped: for him, now that the expanded Best Picture category has proven itself animation-friendly, a specialized award is now superfluous. (Admittedly, we have yet to see if the adjusted 5-to-10 field can hatch an animated nominee.) I tend to agree with him, not least because even in its better years, the animation award just isn’t competitive enough: there hasn’t been an actual race for the win since 2006, making it far the Academy’s dullest category. Just a nod for the top prize seems more meaningful. [Grantland]

In a subtle gesture of atonement, Brett “Rehearsing Is For Fags” Ratner will direct a new video campaign for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. [Vulture]

In his latest analysis piece, S.T. Vanairsdale thinks Meryl Streep’s inevitable BAFTA win puts her neck-and-neck with Viola Davis. I’m not convinced. [Movieline

Meanwhile, we’ve all known this for ages, but it’s officially official now: Streep and Julia Roberts are headling the screen adaptation of “August: Osage County.” If not this year, eh, Meryl fans? [THR]

Seven years after blowing his Oscar-hosting gig, Chris Rock has been invited back to the awards as a presenter. Better in small doses, I say. [The Odds

Gold Derby advertises a gallery of “Best Picture Winners Trashed By The Critics,” then just quotes against-consensus reviews for such critically lauded films as “The Hurt Locker” and “Annie Hall.” Uh, okay. [Gold Derby

Bill Desowitz talks “Hugo” with a formidable trio of nominees: Dante Ferretti, Sandy Powell and Howard Shore. [Thompson on Hollywood]

In case you were wondering, the date for next year’s PGA Awards has been set. Mark January 19, 2013 in your diaries! Hurry! [Deadline]

In his Berlinale roundup, Tim Robey swoons for Portuguese competition title “Tabu,” declaring it the best of the fest so far. I agree, and will elaborate soon. [The Telegraph]

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYBERLIN FILM FESTIVALBest Animated Featurebrett ratnerchris rockDante FerrettiHoward ShoreHUGOIn ContentionJULIA ROBERTSmeryl streepPGA AWARDSRANGOSandy PowellTabuVIOLA DAVIS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP