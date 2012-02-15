Round-up: Uggie finally gets a bone

Whether you’ve been delighted or irritated by the publicity machine surrounding him, you’d have to agree that few stars this season have been run quite as ragged in their promotional duties as Uggie: in his position as official mascot for “The Artist,” the adorable 10 year-old Jack Russell has been carted around from one red carpet do to another, performed tricks on demand, conducted interviews, with nothing but an unnamed shaking disease for his pains. Well, after months of helping his cohorts win awards, he received one of his own on the weekend: inevitably, Uggie took the Best Dog in a Theatrical Film prize at the Golden Collar Awards, beating, among others, his own performance in “Water for Elephants.” Well deserved, boy. Now, go play. [The Odds]
With “The Artist” poised to break the trend, Tom O’Neil wonders why movies about the movies haven’t previously done better with the Academy. [Gold Derby]
“The Guard” has taken The Guardian’s annual First Film Award, ahead of such shortlisted contenders as “Tyrannosaur” and “Sleeping Beauty.” [The Guardian]
ZOMG Bradley Cooper is presenting at the Oscars! Oh, come on, feign excitement. (Anyone else betting he gets to do Best Foreign Language Film? In French?) [Deadline]
Lowen Liu’s idea for fixing the Oscars: hold a re-vote on categories from a decade ago, then hold a ceremony officially reallocating the awards as necessary. [Slate]
Erik Childress predicts next year’s Oscar contenders. Given that “The Artist” wasn’t on anyone’s list a year ago, wouldn’t it be more fun to predict the high-profile failures? [Movies.com]
With the film long gone from the conversation — if, indeed, it was ever there — Darrin Franich wonders how “Contagion” never got any Oscar traction. [EW]
Sophia Savage talks to Philippe Falardeau, director of “Monsieur Lazhar” — which should not be underestimated in the foreign-language Oscar race. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Opening up a painful avenue of what-if thinking: what are the best Oscar speeches that never got to be delivered? I still regret not hearing Mickey Rourke’s. [The Film Experience]
I’m physically and emotionally incapable of getting irritated at that dog or pretty much any other dog. Hope he gets a nice long nap now. :)
“Given that “The Artist” wasn’t on anyone’s list a year ago, wouldn’t it be more fun to predict the high-profile failures?”
Not only is that illogical but it’s also quite meanspirited. You online blogger folk are tolerable when contemplating the positives of might win and should never enter the territory of pooping.
It’s not a good trait in person and should not be done online.
If you find us merely tolerable on our best days, why do you read us?
“what are the best Oscar speeches that never got to be delivered?”
I’m going to cheat a bit on this, because the one I’m most curious about actually won the Oscar: what would have Eminem said if he had actually attended the Oscars that night? He wasn’t the non-bleached, somewhat optimistic Eminem of today back then, he was Slim Shading with feuds and disses with nearly half of the business industry.
But as for actual Oscar losers, I’ll stick with James Franco. He wasn’t on his best mindset last year, so I wonder if his hosting duties could have been amped by a sudden win. Ditto Matt Stone and Trey Parker in drag.
I’ve seen a number of articles now trying to address the shut out of Contagion, and I feel the EW one does it the best. Though I do wonder what would’ve happened if Warner Bros actually focused a savvy Oscar campaign on the film rather focusing all their attentions on Harry Potter and Extremely Loud.
The reason nobody remembers “Contagion” is simple, it’s because it’s a very forgettable film.
In YOUR opinion.