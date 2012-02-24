Round-up: Zimmer and Pharrell on scoring the Oscars

For whatever reason, I didn’t know that Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams were teaming up to write and arrange the musical accompaniment to Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. (Is that partly why Zimmer withdrew himself from consideration for “Rango?”) If this had happened in last year’s “we’re young and hip — honest!” ceremony, you know we’d have been reminded of the N.E.R.D. beatsmith’s involvement ad nauseum. As it stands, it comes as a pleasant surprise: while I somehow doubt these musical interludes will be as memorable as the pair suggest in this interview (“We’re going crazy!” Zimmer boasts, showing off the synths and drum machines that will sit amid the traditional Oscar orchestra), it’s a pleasingly inventive step for telecast — and with the nixing of the Best Original Song performances, the only aural fix we’ll get all evening. [LA Times]
Meanwhile, to perform at the post-Oscar Governors’ Ball, the Academy has chosen “that rare artist who reaches across generations,” Tony Bennett. And you thought they were a bunch of old white guys. [Thompson on Hollywood]
James Rocchi has a few suggestions for improving the Oscars. Among them: fix the Best Picture category at eight nominees, and while you’re about it, raise all other categories to the same number. [The Hitlist]
Bradley Porter is on a similar mission to mend the awards. LOVE his Mid-Year Voting idea. [Eat Sleep Live Film]
Xan Brooks asks: Is “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” the worst Best Picture nominee ever? I answer: It’s not even the worst Best Picture nominee this year. [The Guardian]
Glenn Close on making “Albert Nobbs”: “I cried when I first saw myself as a man.” Oh, fill in your own jokes.[The Telegraph]
Steven James Snyder feeds Oscar viewers lines that’ll make them sound smart on Sunday. Fine, but will people please stop referring to Viola Davis’s likely Best Actress win as an “upset?” [Time]
The Academy denies that it has banned Sacha Baron Cohen from the Oscars on Sunday. Fine, but what about The Dictator? [The Independent]
Greg Ellwood offers some predictions for Saturday’s Spirit Awards. Nothing for “The Artist?” [Awards Campaign]
Nathaniel Rakich breaks down the three technical categories giving him the most trouble in his predictions. [Base Ballot]
Everyone’s going to be scrutinizing the gowns on Sunday, but what about the guys? The excellently named Guy Trebay discusses the art of the tux. [New York Times]
If “Extremely Loud” isn’t the worst nominee this year, I hope you’re referring to “War Horse”!
I think War Horse is worse, yes. But I think The Descendants is worse still.
I’d rank them
1. Tree of Life
2. Moneyball
3. Midnight in Paris
4. The Artist
5. The Descendants
6. War Horse
7. Hugo
8. The Help
9. Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
8 and 9 are VERY close.
1. Tree of Life
2. Moneyball
3. Hugo
4. Midnight in Paris
5. The Help
6. The Artist
7. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
8. War Horse
9. The Descendants
I’m going to sound like an old fuddy duddy, and that’s fine. :) But the Sacha Baron Cohen/Dictator thing feels like a non-event, all around. But I’ve never been a fan of hijinks and stunts and the like. Unscripted wit or whatever, great. Spontaneous moments that grow out of the show, super. But I gotta say, I ain’t mad at the AMPAS for telling him to behave. I know that’s not a popular opinion. But I’m not interested in the Dictator taking over the oscar conversation, red carpet, show or otherwise. People complain that it would make things more lively. Really? Not so much. At least not for me. But, I know there will be others who feel differently. I like Cohen. But this whole thing? ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ. I would be more entertained if he showed up as himself in a tux and proceeded to be funny and charming naturally.
I prefer Extremely Loud to The Help, War Horse, and maybe even Midnight in Paris and Moneyball. I think its a pretty solid movie.
As someone who actually thought Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close a really, really good film, I’m quite enjoying this recent wave of backlash against the initial post-nomination backlash. (Or do backlashes cancel act other out?) Say what you will about the subject matter and its handling thereof, it’s hard to argue with, at the very least, the technicals of the film.