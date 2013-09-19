Roundup: 2014’s animation slate will be Pixar-free

With the general consensus that this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar race is a little on the lean side, we’ll be hoping for a better crop next year. That may well be the case, but it’ll have to happen without any help from category stalwarts Pixar. It appears that the blockbuster merchants have bumped their planned summer 2014 feature, “The Good Dinosaur,” forward a full 18 months — it’ll now open on November 25, 2015. That was the date formerly occupied by “Finding Nemo” sequel “Finding Dory,” for which you’ll now have to wait until June 2016. All that will make 2014 the first year since 2005 with no new Pixar feature. Hard news for fans, particularly those of us who didn’t think “Brave” or “Monsters University” were in the studio’s top tier. Here’s hoping they come back firing on all cylinders. [Variety]
WikiLeaks has released the script for “The Fifth Estate,” accompanied by a 4000-word memo branding the film “harmful.” [Screen Daily]
Excellent piece by Lisa Schwarzbaum on “Blue Jasmine,” and the recognizable fear it taps into. [New York Times]
The Dissolve team weighs up the pros and cons of this year’s many “based on a true story” titles, from “The Butler” to “The Conjuring.” [The Dissolve]
In the wake of “Salinger,” the Weinsteins are now planning a narrative feature based on the enigmatic author’s life. He’d be thrilled. [The Playlist]
Naomi Watts talks “Diana,” and why the princess needed to “heal herself.” I’m a fan of Watts, but her publicity on this one has been… odd. [Guardian]
Following his Oscar-hosting stint and his new sitcom “Dads,” Steven Zeitchik perceives a backlash against Seth MacFarlane. [LA Times]
On the possibility that “August: Osage County” will have its ending changed. [Hollywood]
Bryan Cranston, gunning for another Emmy win this weekend, is set to star in a biopic of blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. [Cinema Blend]
It had to happen: a website that reviews movie reviews. [Existimatum]
The fact that Wikileaks doesn’t like the movie makes me much more inclined to like the movie.
Also, next summer seemed unrealistic for The Good Dinosaur to begin with; the news from Pixar this week is much less surprising than the original, impossibly ambitious calender they laid out at the Disney convention.
I still hope that they push Inside Out up a year. I don’t know if I can survive two years without Pixar.
” a website that reviews movie reviews ” – I think my head is spinning. Does anyone really need (or want) to read reviews about other reviews? I just think it is an exercise in wasting time when you could just read the actual review and determine its worth on your own. Besides, how does one review a review about a movie that they haven’t seen yet? And why would anyone want to waste time reviewing a review after they’ve seen the movie (what’s the point?) Just write your own review about the movie…
I think it’s a joke though, isn’t it?
Apparently John Lasseter fired ANOTHER poor schmuck who thought they were living the animator’s dream by making a Pixar movie; that dream is dead for another one.
So, add Bob Peterson to the growing list; let’s see, that’s Jan Pinkava, Brenda Chapman and Chris Sanders (who wasn’t even working on a Pixar movie when he got fired by Lasseter). Actually, not too bad a group to belong to. Yes, I know they never say “fired,” but they might as well be saying these animators were “sent to a nice farm” at this point.
Though, strangely, Lasseter didn’t see fit to fire the director of Cars 2 … who was that again?
Don’t forget Gary Rydstrom, who was working on Newt; Doug Sweetland, who was working on Monsters University; and Brad Lewis, who was the original director assigned to Cars 2…
Henry Selick had also been hired to produce stop-motion animation projects under the Pixar label… and then that never happened. The film he was working on has gone into production through a different studio though.
I was under the impression that Seth MacFarlane has always been a pretty divisive figure, so I don’t think any perceived backlash is new; it’s just that with more media visibility, the haters are becoming more vocal. Personally, I’m neutral on the guy. I don’t particularly like his shows, but I think he can be pretty charismatic and sometimes funny when I’ve seen him in other setting (like the roasts he hosted).