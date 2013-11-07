Roundup: A nightmare year for Naomi Watts

You’ve got to feel a bit for Naomi Watts. Her 2013 started so promisingly, with a second Oscar nomination for “The Impossible.” She’d waited pretty long, and fought pretty hard, for it — cue a second wind for her career, right? Wrong. Well, not yet, at any rate. Only days after the nomination announcement, Watts’ silly romantic drama “Adore” (yes, the one where she and Robin Wright shag each other’s sons) was laughed out of Sundance. And that wasn’t the worst of it: once talked up as a possibility for Oscar nod #3, “Diana” has been humiliated by critics and ignored by audiences. And there was “Movie 43″… Nathaniel Rogers considers her briefly triumphant nightmare year, and wonders what she can do to put it behind her. [The Film Experience]
Roxane Gay would like to see a few more prestige films about black people in which they don’t suffer or struggle. [Vulture]
Bruce Dern on the long wait for “Nebraska” to get made, and why he thought it would happen without him. [Variety]
Vadim Rizov on the growing cult of “The Counselor,” an example of the Twitter-generation film maudit. [Film.com]
Gregg Kilday is tired of ageist dismissals of Academy members who are supposedly too genteel for “12 Years a Slave.” [Hollywood Reporter]
The Producers’ Guild has decreed that the late Laura Ziskin is one of three producers eligible for Oscar consideration for “The Butler.” [The Wrap]
Why “Thor: The Dark World” is an example to the “New Abnormal” blockbuster. [House Next Door]
Ryan Lattanzio argues that the commercial art film is soon to be a thing of the past. [Thompson on Hollywood]
The LA Times appears to have launched its own pundit-prediction chart. Not much different from the others, but if you feel like cross-referencing them all… [The Envelope]
Naomi Watts is an incredible actress that deserves the Oscar, her performance in The Impossible was so much better than Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook.
And in Sunlight Jr. Naomi gives another award-winning performance.
Watts along with fellow Aussie Jacki Weaver were the worst acting nominees of last year. And there’s something to be said for that in a year when Alan Arkin made it in too.
Watts along with fellow Aussie Jacki Weaver were the worst acting nominees of last year. And there’s something to be said for that in a year when Alan Arkin made it in too.
The worst nominee was Jennifer Lawrence and obviously the worst winner of last season.
I agree Silvana . It was absolutely laughable to give an Oscar nomination and Oscar win to the very undeserved Jennifer Lawrence ( where was Marion Cotillard’s Oscar nomination for Rust & Bone ? ) . The poor girl repeatedly yelled and flatly delivered most of her lines . Jennifer was struggling to get a firm grasp of her character , and it showed in her weak performance. Plus, she had a hard time with the comedic and dramatic aspects of her role- it never felt believable. It was all terribly embarrassing , yet Harvey Weinstein brought her that Oscar . Winning her Oscar at a young age with a ridiculous performance , may come back to bite her . Sadly, she has a lot to live up too .
Lawrence’s star-turn in SLP was justly rewarded. She had the box-office, the reviews, and the campaign. And she made the movie.
I don’t think the case is anywhere near as clear cut as you most of you guys are suggesting.
Watts was phenomenal in The Impossible but Lawrence was magical in SLP.
If you think Watts was the more deserving, I won’t necessarily disagree but dismissing Lawrence is too much.
I thought she balanced the dramatic and the comedic beautifully in a role that could easily have tipped too far into either.
Was there a certain dazzling effect she had on the voters, given her beauty, relative newcomer status and (not to be underestimated) newly discovered box office clout (courtesy of The Hunger Games and to some extent, X-Men: First Class)? Of course but, again, she’s got definite charisma and presence on screen and while my understanding is Cooper developed SLP as a a sort of awards play for himself, there can be no doubt that Lawrence’s charming turn as a damaged girl stole the film.
Lot to live up to? Yes.
Well deserved? Yes.
*
“Winning her Oscar at a young age with a ridiculous performance , may come back to bite her.”
Yeah, it’s all just going so badly for her, isn’t it?
If some people thinks Lawrence was magical in SLP so I understand the crisis in US.
Funny that people routinely complain about the Academy sidelining comedy — and yet it’s usually wins for comic performances that inspire the most bitching.
And Silvana, are non-Americans who admire Lawrence’s performance contributing to the crisis in the US too? Or does that make it a global crisis?
Sorry Guy, I’m not favor to imperialism.
Recognition for Naomi’s work is long overdue!! The audience sees her craft!!
A rather small audience, in the case of Diana and Adore.
It’s very ridiculous minimize the excellent work of an actress as Naomi Watts. With the European Film nomination to her amazing performance in The Impossible she shows her versatility.
Maybe no one at Canned wanted to finance the Baldwin/Toback film because it doesn’t sound very good?
that’s *Cannes* obviously
Their movie proposal was an obvious joke. Neither director or proposed stars are bankable to financiers and they didn’t have to leave the country to find out either. The internet would have told them so that nobody cares to see these people in a film…even a good one.
Indeed, but it’s hard to make the point about today’s difficulty getting financing when no one would want to finance anyway.
Jennifer Lawrence was the worst win and also worst nomination of all times, Chastain too but at least she was a real lead character, Lawrence was a supporting work and very forgettable, Bravo for Weinstein, she deserves an Oscar for best campaign
Their is still hope for Naomi Watts. She has that Bill Murray/Melissa McCarthy film called St. Vincent De Van Nuys . Supposedly the dramedy script is well-written , and Watts beat out a lot of actresses for her coveted supporting role .
She needs to do some comedy (that’s more I HEART HUCKABEES and less MOVIE 43) to shake the cobwebs out. I’d rate her HUCKABEES performance as her best outside of MULHOLLAND DRIVE.
Just to say – I LOVE these round-up volumes; they introduce me to a lot of material I would otherwise not find but that I am really interested in.
Thank you.
*
Thank YOU! Glad you enjoy them.
I… liked Adore. (runs, hides, changes identity)
How could a film about two moms shagging each others’ sons turn out so tepid?
“She’d waited pretty long, and fought pretty hard, for it — cue a second wind for her career, right? ”
When did Naomi’s career die down. She took a couple years of maternity break and after that she has been as much active as a mother of two can be. She is still one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood with 4 films [all with top directors/producers] coming in next 2 years. Make that 5, if she hadn’t turned down Queen of the Desert. And I haven’t even counted Blonde, future of which is still unknown.
Guy, I didn’t expect such a bland blanket statement from you. These type of statements generally made by people who don’t know what they are talking.
Have you actually *seen* ADORE and DIANA? I assume no.
Ha. Presumptions comes easy, isn’t it ? I have seen all the three Naomi’s films this year – Diana, Adore, and Sunlight Jr. In fact I have written review for two of them.
She’s been active, sure, but not in projects that have really done much for her. J. Edgar? Dream House? Good work in the drab Fair Game, but not many people noticed. I like Watts, but I don’t think it’s ignorant or inaccurate to say that The Impossible was a step up from her preceding projects.
I’ve seen all three as well and as good as she is in SUNLIGHT JR, nobody’s going to see it. And while she could have easily gotten away with ADORE unscathed, DIANA is just beyond terrible. I really like Naomi, I just wish she’d be more discerning about the films she chooses.
This is definitely a great year for her, with 3 great films: Diana, Adore and Sunlight Jr. showing her acting skills in totally different roles. Truly a versatile actress, the best of our times. Congratulations Naomi!
Hi Naomi! I loved you in MULHOLLAND DRIVE and I HEART HUCKABEES!
Jennifer Lawrence’s nomination and win last year showed once again how garbage the Oscar Awards is.
So why are you here?
This is not only Oscar website JLaw police…
Now, let’s be honest, shall we? She has never and I mean literally NEVER given a poor performance or “a performance that sucked”. Thankfully, there are still some incredibly gifted actors, both male and female, that are simply incapable of giving a poor performance and Naomi Watts is certainly among them. Even in a dreadful film like “Movie 43” or “Diana” (which I’ve seen and loathed, as pretty much everyone else who has seen it), she’s the best part in it. She has this extremely rare ability to elevate the material, everytime she appears on screen. She’s undeniably one of the greatest actresses working today and without a hint of doubt one of the best of all time. Almost every performance in her filmography is pitch-perfect and that’s really astonishing. Performances like the ones she gives in films like “Mulholland Drive”, “21 Grams”, “Funny Games” or last year’s criminally overlooked “Sunlight Jr.” are so towering that it’s hard to do them justice with mere words. I’m in awe of her talent and of her constant desire to risk in her work and surprise her audience, because when you do something like that, even if you fail, you do it gracefully. I couldn’t admire her more than I do and she deserves it to the fullest.