Roundup: Are the cinematography and visual effects Oscars getting too close?

As mentioned in a roundup earlier this week, Emmanuel Lubezki is the runaway favorite to win his first (and overdue) Best Cinematography Oscar for “Gravity.” Many would agree that seems a just outcome, but Lubezki fan Nathaniel Rogers has some reservations. Pointing out that it’d almost certainly be the fifth year in a row that one film wins for cinematography and visual effects — following “Avatar,” “Inception,” “Hugo” and “Life of Pi” — Rogers believes this signals the “collapse” of the former category. Lubezki would be a deserving winner, he writes, but “I worry for the craft that it’s come to this, that your film has to push the visual effects envelope and you have to be 3D for your DP to be considered Oscar-worthy.” Is he right to be concerned? [The Film Experience
]
Brie Larson, Oscar Isaac and Lupita Nyong’o are among the rising talents on Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch list. [Variety
]
Maureen Dowd interviews “All is Lost” star — and possible Best Actor winner — Robert Redford about on- and off-screen survival. [New York Times
]
Some striking new character posters from “Nymphomaniac.” Click through only if you’re prepared for Udo Kier to haunt your dreams. [Screen Daily]
Nicole Kidman was honored at Variety’s Power of Women Awards for her humanitarian work with UN Women. Read her impassioned acceptance speech here. [Women and Hollywood]
Scott Feinberg handicaps the foreign-language race, and says “The Past” is the film to beat. Can’t say I agree there. [The Race]
Darren Aronofsky claims that “Noah” boasts the most complex visual effects work in Industrial Light & Magic’s history. [/Film]
Steven Zeitchik wonders whether “12 Years a Slave” deserves a “hard to watch” reputation. [LA Times]
Mike D’Angelo revisits the Best Actor race of 1939, widely considered Hollywood’s miracle year. Do the performances hold up? [The Dissolve]
Very good point about VFX and cinematography. I think Avatar’s absurd win was the tipping point, and reveals how little much of the Academy knows about what it’s voting for.
Well, at least with Udo Kier you also get to see Jamie Bell’s O-Face.
Maybe I’m way off base here, but I think it’s really a coincidence. The Cinematography Oscar has historically gone to the prettiest-looking film, and that is no different here.
AVATAR won not because it had great VFX, but because it was colorful and had nice scenery. HUGO won because it looked pretty. So did THE TREE OF LIFE, but it was much more abstract. LIFE OF PI won because it looked great. If GRAVITY wins, it’ll be because it looked nice. The only outlier, to me, is INCEPTION. It wasn’t as pretty looking as TRUE GRIT. My only guess is that they wanted to reward INCEPTION, and that was the place to do it. Sure, the effects had a lot to do with how they looked; but the effects themselves aren’t responsible for the wins. If AVATAR went to a real rainforest or something, it still would’ve won. The next epic with lush outdoor landscapes will probably still win, 3D effects or not.
Aside from all of that, my fundamental problem with the argument is that it downplays the craft of the cinematographer. Sure, Lubezki had to do a CGI movie to get a presumed Oscar. But it still bears his trademark camerawork and shot composition, and to fully credit the effects team for that is an insult to Lubezki’s team. His only problem, and Deakins’, is that they haven’t often lensed the Best Picture favorite. Only one of Lubezki’s nominations so far has been for a BP nominee, and it was for a fringe nominee at that. Only half of Deakins’ nominations were for BP nominees. No way was he going to win for FARGO or THE READER, and NO COUNTRY was sabotaged by JESSE JAMES (or the other way around). His only real upset was TRUE GRIT. Every one of the winners from 2009-2012 has been for one of the top Best Picture contenders. So is GRAVITY (so far). This, not the CGI element, is why Lubezki is currently the favorite.
I agree with you that Oscar generally responds to shiny pictures, but that doesn’t explain it all. The Tree of Life didn’t win for instance- it lost to Hugo. Inception was the fourth winner. And was The Life of Pi any prettier than Anna Karenina or (though with fewer bright colors) Skyfall?
The fact stands that in the past four years there have been three 3D films nominated in cinematography and all have walked away with the win. Maybe some deserved it, maybe not. I think the most likely explanation is that the Academy responds to the most eye-popping film and that the use of 3D has helped to give those films an extra “pop.”
The “prettiest movie” argument isn’t exactly watertight — as Evan says, most of the nominees tend to be fairly attractive, so “prettiest” is really in the eye of the beholder. (Personally, “pretty” is the last word that comes to mind when I think of Avatar’s lurid lime greens and methylated-spirit purples.)
I think it comes down to spectacle. The most “epic” visuals tend to win in this category. The reason “Tree of Life” didn’t win was because of the abstract factor, though I still think it losing was absurd, and I’m not much a fan of the film.
Apparently, “pretty” was a poor choice of words. I meant that the winner is usually the most expansive, scenic, and/or colorful – and it helps if it’s a strong Best Picture nominee. This is the case whether CGI or 3D is used or not. (Whether or not you personally like the aesthetic is another matter. I personally side with Guy on AVATAR, which went overboard with the flourescence. I’d be interested to hear Kris’ thoughts, given he liked the film a bit more.)
AVATAR, HUGO, and LIFE OF PI (and, presumably, GRAVITY) were the most vista-rific of their fellow nominees. I personally believe that LIFE OF PI is absolutely “prettier” than ANNA KARENINA or SKYFALL. (Plus it was nominated for Best Picture.) I maintain that the only win I can’t reconcile is INCEPTION. I was shocked then, I’m still shocked, because without a doubt, TRUE GRIT was the most picturesque of the nominees.
I’ve been pretty confused by the cinematography category as well, like, to the point where I wonder if the people voting know what “cinematography” means. Hugo, for example, had a boring teal and orange look. Inception, which was a film I generally loved, had fairly straightforward cinematography.
Avatar, I’d argue, had cinematography that ranged from mediocre to kind of bad. The scenery was pretty, but not because the CGI scenes were “photographed” in any kind of special way, and all the live actions sections looked like they were lit by florescent lights or something.
I’d make the same argument about Gravity really. Unless you want to give the cinematographer credit for doing the really long shots, I’d say the photography was mostly straightforward green screen stuff.
I think what’s been happening is that the Academy has just been singling out one movie each year as “the technical category nominee” and just voted it down the line in a lot of the tech categories. You’d probably get the same results if you cross-referenced these cinematography winners with the winners of the sound categories, though I’m not sure why the editing award hasn’t been roped into this stupidity as well.
I’m going to offer alternative choices for Best Cinematography since 2000.
2000- “Gladiator” (though “Crouching Tiger” was equally deserving of its win
2001- “Amelie”
2002- “The Pianist”
2003- “Master and Commander”
2004- “The Aviator”
2005- “Brokeback Mountain”
2006- “Children of Men”
2007- “The Assassination of Jesse James”
2008- “The Dark Knight”
2009- “Inglourious Basterds”
2010- “True Grit”
2011- “The Tree of Life”
2012- “Life of Pi” (but “The Master” if it had been there)
“Master and Commander” and “The Aviator” actually won, though. And surely “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Man Who Wasn’t There” should be Oscars for Roger Deakins.
For the alternate-universe-hell-of-it, I’m going to respond to your list… with a list of my own :) Here’s every film I would have voted for since I’ve been watching the Oscars…
1997 Kundun
1998 Saving Private Ryan
1999 Sleepy Hollow
2000 Crouching Tiger
2001 Black Hawk Down
2002 Road to Perdition
2003 Cold Mountain
2004 The Aviator
2005 The New World
2006 Children of Men
2007 Assassination of Jesse James
2008 The Dark Knight
2009 The Hurt Locker
2010 The Social Network
2011 Hugo
2012 Skyfall
I just noticed Lubezki and Deakins would each have three under my system… that seems about right. They are undoubtedly the two best working cinematographers today, I think.
Interesting that you’ve given Lubezki three hypothetical Oscars there — but not for The Tree of Life.
Nope. I don’t believe he deserved to win for it. I realize this puts me in a vanishingly small minority, but… there you have it.
Of the (soon-to-be) five CGI-heavy cinematography winners, I’d say only one was undeserving. Avatar’s win shocked me and I don’t know that I’ll ever understand how it beat the competition.
But… Inception was certainly very deserving, although I’d say any of the nominees except The King’s Speech could have justifiably walked away with the win. Hugo would have been where my ballot was cast, if I had one, in 2011, and even War Horse still beats out Tree of Life in my estimation. And though I think Skyfall was the best work of last year, I can’t really say Life of Pi wasn’t a beautifully shot film.
I completely agree with people that voters in the Academy are likely just ticking the most visually impressive film on their ballot each year, which is wrong. “Visually impressive” is not always the same thing as “bestt cinematography”, though a film usually can’t actually be visually impressive if the cinematography sucks. It shows a lot of people in filmmaking don’t really understand cinematography.
But I think a lot of critics and well-informed viewers are quick to dismiss truly awesome achievements in cinematography only because they are effects heavy… which is the exact same mistake the Academy is making, in reverse. Calling Inception’s cinematography “bland” or saying Richardson’s work on Hugo was “boring” is just… missing the point.
I really hope the Academy doesn’t just continue to reward the biggest and flashiest thing each year because it does leave people in the industry and in the viewing public with a distorted idea, or rather a very *narrow* idea, of what “good cinematography” means. But I’m getting a little sick of reading commentary around the web that suggests that somehow the cinematography of these films are somehow subpar examples of motion picture photography. They absolutely are not.