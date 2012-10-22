Roundup: Audiences still eager for ‘Argo’

#Tom Hanks #Quentin Tarantino
10.22.12 6 years ago 11 Comments

“Paranormal Activity 4” may have topped the box office this weekend, but the story of the chart remains “Argo” — which, by dipping just 15% to take $16.6 million, posted the strongest ever hold for a live-action film on a non-holiday weekend. Warner Bros. are said to be confident the film will reach at least $90 million domestically, which is a pretty extraordinary projection these days for a film about grown-ups in which nobody wears a cape. All of which underlines the immediate reaction I had upon finally seeing the film for myself last week: combining that strong populist appeal with old-fashioned craftsmanship, rousing political history and Hollywood insider lore, it’s unequivocally the one to beat for Best Picture. [Variety]

Speaking of “Argo,” Glenn Dunks rightly celebrates an aspect of the film that hasn’t been getting much attention: Jacqueline West’s spot-on period costumes. Could she get a surprise nod à la “Milk?” [Stale Popcorn

Big news for Alex Gibney and his documentary “Mea Maxima Culpa”: his film has unexpectedly found theatrical distribution in Catholic strongholds Italy and Ireland. [Screen Daily]

Sasha Stone gathers a panel of guest pundits — including yours truly — to hash out some early-season questions in her first Oscar Roundtable of the year. [Awards Daily]

Marion Cotillard talks about her “crazy year” that has included “Rust and Bone,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and learning Polish for James Gray’s “Nightingale.” Oh, and having a baby somewhere in between. [Wall Street Journal

Peter Labuza and Matt Zoller Seitz continue their entertaining series of Tarantino-themed video essays, this time putting “Pulp Fiction” under scrutiny. [Press Play]

Neal Gabler discusses the perception of value in Hollywood. Interesting piece, though I’m unsure why Martin Scorsese — three of whose last four films topped $100 million — is described as someone not favored by audiences. [LA Times]

“The Sessions” writer-director Ben Lewin talks about the everyday nature of the explicit, and why he could hardly help making a feelgood film. [The Film Experience]

Following the festival success of Israeli Oscar hopeful “Fill the Void,” Debra Karim looks at the small but growing band of female filmmakers in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. [New York Times]

Tom Hanks swears on national TV. Big deal. I’m more offended by the media’s continued insistence on using the idiotic term “f-bomb.” [CNN]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks#Quentin Tarantino
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSARGOBEN LEWINFill the VoidIn ContentionJacqueline WestMARION COTILLARDMea Maxima Culpa Silence in the House of Godquentin tarantinoTHE SESSIONSTOM HANKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP