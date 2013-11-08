Roundup: Berlinale gets a date with ‘Monuments Men’

When George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” ducked out of the 2013 Oscar race and opted instead for a quiet February release, it seemed obvious that a Berlin Film Festival date was in the offing. And so it is: the film is being released too early in the US to have its world premiere at the fest, but it will be included in the Official Programme. (I take that to mean it’ll play out of competition.) This makes sense for a film that is, after all, a part-German production. “Over five million cultural assets stolen by the Nazis were returned to their countries of origin in the years following World War II. As the recent discovery in Munich demonstrates, the art theft of that time is as current as ever. ‘The Monuments Men’ finally gives this little-known subject a worldwide audience,” says festival director Dieter Kosslick. [Berlinale]
Ryan Gilbey on the challenges of the “single-actor movie” and how Sandra Bullock faces them in “Gravity.” [New Statesman]
Judi Dench writes a piece waxing lyrical about the “extraordinary woman” she plays in “Philomena.” [Huffington Post]
Meanwhile, Dench’s “M” persona has being employed by the Weinsteins in their campaign to reduce the R rating “Philomena” received from the MPAA. [The Guardian]
Still on “Philomena,” British box office guru Charles Gant reports that it’s now outpacing “Thor: The Dark World” in the UK. True story. [Twitter]
Viola Davis in “Gravity?” Danny Glover in “All is Lost?” Clayton Davis on how minority actors could be better served in Hollywood, even in what’s supposed to be a banner year. [Awards Circuit]
You know what film really deserves a Best Costume Design nod? “Stoker.” Chris Laverty reminds us why. [Clothes on Film]
Agnes Varda is being honored at LACMA and the AFI Fest, and rightly so. [Hollywood Reporter]
Amy Kaufman, meanwhile, discusses the role the AFI Fest plays in the awards season. [LA Times]
I think one fuck PG13, 2 fucks R is an absolutely mind-numbingly ludicrous rule that does not make any sense in any way or form. Who came up with these numbers. I really gotta say COME ON to the MPAA now.
Harvey can reference other PG-13s that use multiple f-words. A Family Thing (1996), A Cry in the Dark (1988)…there are more…just don’t feel like remembering.
Maybe The Social Network has two? In any event, the MPAA is losing its value as a source of information for parents. I don’t think many parents would object to their children seeing The King’s Speech, for example.
All of this reminds me of the very good documentary “This Film is Not Yet Rated.” Check it out if you haven’t. It really shows how hypocritical, outdated, and irrelevant the MPAA is. It boggles my mind that “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire” have the same MPAA rating as the “Saw” movies.
I find a lot of criticism of MPAA to be tiresome, as much of it focuses on a supposed double standard for sexuality and violence. I don’t necessarily object to this, as I think most American parents would like to know about sexual content in a movie before choosing it for their children. The actual problem, in my view, is that the MPAA no longer uses the ratings to their full extent. PG and G are essentially blended together, and there’s no consistency in the standard of films that receive PG13 or R ratings. By learning to use all four ratings consistently, instead of the 2-tiered system we’re currently experiencing, MPAA could still prove helpful to parents, but parents are largely ignoring the ratings today because there’s not much meaning behind a “PG” vs “G,” or “PG13” vs “R.” I think parents are using brands and trailers rather than ratings to decipher acceptability nowadays, which is one of the reasons established brands like Marvel and Pixar are selling so well to families and children.
Yeah, Viola Davis and Charlotte Gainsbourg are my dream choice for the Bullock’s part in Gravity
Viola Davis would have fucking *killed* that role. (In a good way, obviously).
I’m only familiar with Gainsbourg in like 2 films, so it’s harder for me to judge her. But maybe her too.