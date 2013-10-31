Roundup: Bond producers honored by PGA

#Matthew McConaughey
10.31.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson already got a nod of respect from the Producers’ Guild of America last year, when “Skyfall” was one of the 10 films nominated for their top award. At the next PGA ceremony, on January 26, the duo will actually get to take something home: they’ve been named the winners of the PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Motion Pictures, a prize previously presented to such named as Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Billy Wilder and Roger Corman. In their statement, PGA chairs Michael DeLuca and Lori McCreary commended them for “[bringing] thrilling exploits and cinematic masterpieces to audiences worldwide.” [PGA]

THR’s annual actors’ roundtable includes Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Forest Whitaker, among others. [Hollywood Reporter]

If you liked “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” but thought it needed more Richard Gere, here’s some great news. [Deadline]

“The Wire” writer David Simon is floored by the “hideous and essential story” of “12 Years a Slave.” [Audacity of Despair]

Matt Singer on why the running time of “The Wolf of Wall Street” is nothing to get fussed about. [The Dissolve]

Alexander Payne explains why he favors comedic actors for dramatic roles. (Still, aren’t his roles usually somewhat comedic?) [LA Times]

Marketing campaigns for “Frances Ha,” “Skyfall” and “No” were among the winners in the UK’s Screen Awards. [Screen Daily]

Yours truly talks to “Gloria” star Paulina Garcia about rediscovery and living the moment. [The Guardian]

Kathryn Bigelow and Bollywood star Aamir Khan were honored by America Abroad Media for “[educating] citizens about the critical social and public policy issues of our time.” [Variety]

Nathaniel Rogers and friends revisit the 1968 Best Supporting Actress race. Did Ruth Gordon deserve her win for “Rosemary’s Baby?” [The Film Experience]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey
TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSALEXANDER PAYNEBarbara BroccoliFOREST WHITAKERFRANCES HAGloriaIn ContentionJARED LETOKATHRYN BIGELOWMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYMichael G Wilsonpaulina garciaPGA AWARDSRICHARD GERETHE WOLF OF WALL STREET

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP