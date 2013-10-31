Roundup: Bond producers honored by PGA

James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson already got a nod of respect from the Producers’ Guild of America last year, when “Skyfall” was one of the 10 films nominated for their top award. At the next PGA ceremony, on January 26, the duo will actually get to take something home: they’ve been named the winners of the PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Motion Pictures, a prize previously presented to such named as Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Billy Wilder and Roger Corman. In their statement, PGA chairs Michael DeLuca and Lori McCreary commended them for “[bringing] thrilling exploits and cinematic masterpieces to audiences worldwide.” [PGA]

THR’s annual actors’ roundtable includes Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Forest Whitaker, among others. [Hollywood Reporter]

If you liked “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” but thought it needed more Richard Gere, here’s some great news. [Deadline]

“The Wire” writer David Simon is floored by the “hideous and essential story” of “12 Years a Slave.” [Audacity of Despair]

Matt Singer on why the running time of “The Wolf of Wall Street” is nothing to get fussed about. [The Dissolve]

Alexander Payne explains why he favors comedic actors for dramatic roles. (Still, aren’t his roles usually somewhat comedic?) [LA Times]

Marketing campaigns for “Frances Ha,” “Skyfall” and “No” were among the winners in the UK’s Screen Awards. [Screen Daily]

Yours truly talks to “Gloria” star Paulina Garcia about rediscovery and living the moment. [The Guardian]

Kathryn Bigelow and Bollywood star Aamir Khan were honored by America Abroad Media for “[educating] citizens about the critical social and public policy issues of our time.” [Variety]

Nathaniel Rogers and friends revisit the 1968 Best Supporting Actress race. Did Ruth Gordon deserve her win for “Rosemary’s Baby?” [The Film Experience]