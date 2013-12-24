Roundup: Does ‘Mary Poppins’ still fly?

Though not a Christmas movie per se, “Mary Poppins” shows up on TV schedules often enough at this time of year that it’s come to be an unofficial seasonal staple — and with “Saving Mr. Banks” now in theaters, more people than usual will be giving it another spin over the holidays. But does it merits its classic status? I’m firmly in the “yes” camp, but Kyle Buchanan is less convinced: “‘The Sound of Music’ is sturdily structured and well-cast down to its smallest roles; rewatching it now, there’s really not a superfluous scene. Not so much with Mary Poppins, y’all … The good parts are just as good as you remember – it’s just that they’ve been overrun by so many boring parts that it’s shocking. For every spoonful of sugar that Mary Poppins offers, there are two more spoons of medicine you’ve got to take first.” Bah, humbug. [Vulture]
Hans Zimmer, Thomas Newman and Steven Price are among the guests at THR’s composers’ roundtable. [Hollywood Reporter]
Christine Smallwood on why “Her” is something more complicated and unsettling than a love story. [New Yorker]
Jennifer Lawrence — remember her? — is AP’s Entertainer of the Year. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Chiwetel Ejiofor — not such a big draw in Italy. [The Guardian]
Playwrights from Tracy Letts to Aaron Sorkin to Neil LaBute talk about the process of adapting their work for the screen. [New York Times]
Justin Chang, Peter Debruge and Scott Foundas debate the merits of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” [Variety]
Nice Weinstein touch, this: a collection of interviews in which Oscar-nominated costume design Ruth Carter discusses her work on “The Butler.” [TWC Guilds]
Amanda Dobbins weighs up the year in actor/director reunions, from McQueen/Fassbender to, well, Scott/Fassbender. [Vulture]
Since I’ve already seen HER it won’t matter that the article you link to gives away the ending. But it’ll matter to those who don’t have the luxury of living in LA or NY to see the movie now in limited release. I suppose my post is a spoiler warning but many won’t scroll down to read it. As a courtesy please provide a quick citation that the ending is given away in the piece.
I have no idea what Kyle Buchanan is going on about regarding Mary Poppins. I literally just watched the movie last night with my entire family and, after having not seen it for more than 15 years, I found the film to be, just like the title character herself, practically perfect in every way. That movie is, and always will be, a classic film IMHO.
The Marry Poppins trashing articles are really getting to me. I’ve seen some questioning why the film isn’t a product of modern times. Erm, because it was made in the 60s…