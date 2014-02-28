Roundup: Finding the Cuarón connection

When Alfonso Cuarón presumably lifts the Best Director Oscar on Sunday, it'll be a deserved individual win, but it'll also be past-due recognition for one of the most versatile and adventurous stylists of the modern cinema. Beyond his name, what connects “A Little Princess” to “Y tu Mama Tambien” to “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” to “Gravity?” In a lovely essay, Michael Joseph Gross has a go at explaining: “All of Cuarón”s films are road movies, to greater and lesser extents. On the road, travelers are challenged to become themselves by transcending themselves, to restructure their perspective by empathizing with the people they encounter; and this act, by its nature, constantly creates new narrative understandings.” [Vanity Fair]
David Cox wonders if only a British director could have made “12 Years a Slave.” [The Guardian]
Logan Hill on how “Her” reveals the midlife crisis of the “Reality Bites” generation. [Esquire]
Melena Ryzik on the local politics at play in the Best Picture race. [New York Times]
Most Oscar trivia quizzes are tediously simple, but I like this one by Mark Caro: some easy questions, some genuinely tricky ones. Have a go. [Chicago Tribune]
Robbie Collin on how some of the year's best films miss out on the Oscar race. (Much to agree with here, though the foreign-language nod for “The Great Beauty” was more than enough.) [Telegraph]
Here's a fun infographic — every Best Actress winner's dress in Oscar history. [The Film Experience]
Jen Chaney on the predictability of an Oscar season that I don't think is as predictable as she thinks it is. (That's an elegant sentence.) [The Dissolve]
Wow, people can't get enough of ranking the Best Picture winners this week. [BuzzFeed]
Love this: Richard Lawson live-blogs the 1993 Academy Awards. [Vanity Fair]
Finally, if your (Oscar) seasonal goodwill is at a low ebb, here's a Hater's Guide to the Oscars. [Deadspin]
An American already did make 12 Year’s a Slave. Gordon Parks filmed the story first in 1984. Solomon Northup’s Odyssey. While not as graphic, it did include some elements from the book that were cut out of the film because the film wanted to exaggerate certain things. Such as how colorblind his life was before capture. The movie presented a rosier view in that section.
Buzzfeed really can’t stand length, can they? That kind of impatience approaches on self-parody for them, given their readership and editorial style.
The Guardian: Yes, an American could certainly have made 12 Years a Slave. And the piece seems to acknowledge this before submitting to diagnostic temptation. I again scratch my head at compliments of 12 Years’ “realism.” This movie’s Northup is more Odysseus than Frederick Douglass, and the abstract nature of the staging seems to fly over the heads of those who are over-eager to pronounce its historic importance. It’s also bizarre that David Cox wishes to ascribe America’s supposed lack of introspection to the “youthful vigor” of one of the world’s first and oldest nation-states. Another pretty disposable attempt to distill one of the year’s best films. Zero points for originality too.