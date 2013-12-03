Roundup: ‘Gatsby’ goes down well in Down Under Oscars

At present, Baz Luhrmann’s spring hit “The Great Gatsby” has at least two Oscar nominations in the bag: bids for Production and Costume Design are assured, and it could well win both. Other tech nods are feasible, but while Warner Bros. are putting the campaign dollars in, above-the-line nominations seem unlikely. At the Australian Academy Awards, however, it’s a different story: the blockbuster scored a leading 14 nods, including Best Picture and a quintet of acting citations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Elizabeth Debicki and Isla Fisher. (Sorry, Tobey.) I suspect it’ll lose out to Australia’s heartwarming Oscar submission “The Rocket” in the top races, but “Gatsby” devotees can briefly savor heavyweight status.[AACTA]
Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant”) and Anthony Chen (Singapore’s Oscar entry “Ilo Ilo”) are among Variety’s 10 Directors to WAtch, set to be honored at the Palm Springs fest. [Variety]
Jordan Hoffman on the expertly maintained public image of Jennifer Lawrence, and its “wonderful alignment” with the character of Katniss Everdeen. [Vulture]
Steve Pond on the likeliness (or otherwise) of the Academy ever creating a slate of 10 Best Picture nominees, even in what’s perceived as a strong year. [The Wrap]
Foreign-language Oscar entries “The Great Beauty” and “The Broken Circle Breakdown” were among the big winners at this year’s Black Nights Film Festival. [Screen Daily]
Two-time Oscar nominee Julie Walters will received the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution to British film at the British Independent Film Awards. [BIFA]
Brooks Barnes and Michael Cieply on the striking arrival of “The Wolf of Wall Street” in the awards race: its event status isn’t in doubt, but does it pose a problem to Paramount? [New York Times]
Mary Ann Skweres profiles editor Joe Walker, and his subtle, deliberate work on “12 Years a Slave.” [Below the Line]
Peter Bart on how Bruce Dern (who is everywhere this season) is proving the value of Q&A availability in awards campaigning. [Variety]
A BFI study shows that only 7% of UK films made between 2003 and 2010 turned a profit. (That pretty much covers the “Harry Potter” franchise, right?) [The Guardian]
From Steve Pond:
“To help the Academy decide whether to adopt the system, PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants went back over eight previous years of Oscar voting, 2001-2008, and counted the ballots all over again using the new system. According to PwC and AMPAS, the recount would have resulted in years of five, six, seven, eight and nine nominees”
I imagine some of us would give a lot to take a look at those lists.