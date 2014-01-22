Roundup: How the Best Picture rule change narrowed Oscar’s usual crop

Would you be surprised to learn that the Academy’s goal of opening up the Oscars to a wider array of films with its expansion of the Best Picture field has hit a brick wall and that the complete obvious has, in fact, been the result? Mark Harris hit it out of the park yesterday with “The Christopher Nolan Effect,” an analysis of how that simple rule change a few years ago has yielded, increasingly, the smallest assortment of Oscar nominated films in history. Key quote: “…there”s zero evidence that the expanded field has done anything but dilute the prestige of a nomination.” The dilution has been my stance from the beginning but now there’s data to back it up. Is it time for the Academy to do away with this dubious little experiment? [Grantland]
And here’s Nick Davis’ Tweet that sent Harris down that line of reportage. [Twitter]
The Academy, meanwhile, has cleared up producing credits for “The Wolf of Wall Street” in a departure from the PGA ruling. Martin Scorsese, therefore, picks up his 12th Oscar nomination to date, and Leonardo DiCaprio his fifth. [AMPAS]
How George Clooney pranked Matt Damon into thinking he was gaining weight on the set of “The Monuments Men.” [People]
Scott Tobias double-features “Gravity” and “All is Lost.” [The Dissolve]
Up in Park City, Peter Knegt talks to “Love is Strange” stars John Lithgow and Alfred Molina. [Indiewire]
Speaking of Sundance, team RogerEbert.com reports from the festival premiere of Ebert-focused documentary “Life Itself.” [RogerEbert.com]
And Gareth Evans’ “The Raid 2” appears to be the leading contender for the Palme d’Ork up there in the Utah mountains. [/Film]
Wow.That Mark Harris piece is amazing! A must read.I agree with it.Go back to 5 academy
Maybe it’s because of David O. Russell. His films are nominated for 7 out of the top eight categories two years in a row. Let’s see what will happen next year.
Or that could be evidence backing Harris’s theory. Russell’s widely-loved ensembles are Best Picture contenders and dragging in extra acting nominations. Perhaps if voters reach deeper into their screener piles, the likes of Bale, Adams, and Weaver would get beaten out by performances in films not in the Best Picture race.
A fine piece by Mark Harris but I don’t see the correlation between the increase in the Best Picture field and the dwindling number of movies recognized, and Mark provides no explanation for it.
To be sure, the number of films recognized in the top 8 has decreased since the Best Picture field expanded. So did, for example, the states that prohibit gay marriage.
By the way, I despise the Best Picture field expansion and strongly agree it has to go. I also agree that it’s sad that the Academy recognizes fewer and fewer pics and that something needs to be done about that.
What I see in Harris’s piece, and which makes a lot of sense, is that the nature of the Oscar campaign and its costs, etc., has made it so that fewer films are recognized by the Academy. But, again, that seems to have little to do with Best Picture expansion. If anything, with more changes of getting a BP nod, you’d think execs are willing to spend money on more movies.
I think the explanation lies in a more simple and subtle thing–the members are busier and lazier, and they resort to what critics and bloggers tell them is best. As critics and bloggers adopt a more and more sheep mentality (i.e., it’s safer to pick as best the movies someone else already picked as best), then the field to choose from dwindles, or it’s not worth it to them to watch a 2 hour movie for a potential random screenplay nod. It’s sad, but I don’t see that in any way related to the BP field expansion.
What Harris wrote is a bit of a two-step thought process. Re-read it and his logic makes sense.
1. The idea is that Academy members mainly focus on films that have a legit shot at Best Picture. In the ‘old days’ with only 5 nominees Best Picture wasn’t the be-all and end-all since there were only a handful of films that even had a chance to make the Top 5. Now, you have stuff like UP, THE BLIND SIDE and DISTRICT 9 that would once have had No Chance In Bloody Hell of getting a Best Picture nod. And, if THE BLIND SIDE can get a Best Picture nom, then there are 5 or 6 more marginal movies with at least a shot. So, the Oscar voter must now see 15 to 20 movies with a Best Picture possibility. In the ‘old days’ that number was half that.
2. With all the voting pressure accelerated most voters focus on only those 15-20 movies with a Best Picture nomination opportunity. That leaves voters who look at say, BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR, and decide that it has NO chance at Best Picture. So, the screener is put on the “only if I have time” pile. Adele and Lea’s acting nominations take a severe hit because fewer voters even SEE their movie than those that are in what are deemed Best Picture contenders.
I personally think Harris is on to something.
I HATE the expanded field.
Yeah, I mean, as restated by you, the argument doesn’t work. The effect of point 1 is that you’d have them watching more movies not less. Point 2 turns on accelerated voting pressure, i.e. a calendar issue, not an expanded field issue.
To reiterate, I despise the expansive field. I think Kris is right that the key phrase of the article is that it’s only effect is to dilute the meaning of the award.
But I don’t see any correlation between that in the smaller number of fields getting recognized in the top 8. Perhaps the best argument to make for that, but nowhere do I see Harris making it, is this: “Now that there are more presumptive Best Picture leaders, the Academy members are lazier and just pick the other awards from those nominees, as they will have more cover for their nominating movie X for Best Sound, since movie X will now is likely to have a Best Picture nod.”
Again, you are applying 1 to 1 thinking.
What Harris and I are saying is that the voters are watching FEWER movies because they only concentrate on those with Best Picture potential. Great performances like Adele/Lea’s are watched by FEWER voters because BLUE was perceived as a movie that had no chance for Best Picture.
In the Five nominee days, Academy voters may have been more likely to watch BLUE specifically because they heard that Adele/Lea were so extraordinary. Now, their limited time is devoted to chasing movies that they have heard have Best Picture chances. Therefore, you get marginal nominees like Bradley Cooper or Jonah Hill because those are the movies they are seeing not Bruehl in RUSH for examples.
And, your second paragraph actually rephrases what Harris and I are saying, but, you don’t seem to be able to acknowledge it because you are looking for a 1 to 1 correlation rather than a 2 step one.
I think the reasoning is inherent when you think about it. The expanded Best Picture field narrows the over all field to 10 or so movies. It concretizes that list. Rather than leaving some mystery and, ergo, adventurous picks in other categories.
Since we all agree that the expanded field needs to go and that the dwindling number of movies is a problem, it’s probably not worth belaboring this, but I still don’t see the link between the expanded BP field and the narrowed field.
If people are only going to look at the BP contenders for their votes in other categories, then you would think the list was smaller before the expansion. The theory, which is based on numbers that reflect a trend that was already in the making before the expanded field, implies that voters were super diligent before the expansion and then became super lazy with the expansion. I don’t buy it, but neither side can really prove the theory with hard numbers.
In any case, the real question is what to do about the problem we all seem to agree contributes to all of this: the crush of the campaign and the difficulty of seeing everything. Could it be that nominations by committee are the way to go? I can think of like 10,000 that can go wrong with that, but it may be worth debating. Oh, I know that committee-based nominations results in tragedies every year in some of the foreign/doc categories. Just throwing that out there.
“they resort to what critics and bloggers tell them is best.”
I’d like to see critics and bloggers get together for a secret experiment and champion a total dud or a piece of popcorn to the bitter end to see if it affects the academy decision. Pull and Armond White of sorts. Have them ALL declare something like After Earth the greatest achievement of the year, and see if it gets a BP nomination. I really am curious how much pull critics and bloggers have in the race.
I suspect it’s coincidence the major categories are narrower, even if has been the case three times in five years.
Part of me wants to say, “Aha! If it were five nominees again, Exarchopoulos, Thompson, Llewyn Davis, Isaac, etc. would be in! But then I realise that about half the people who are more deserving than the nominees (Jonze and Vallee for directing, Phoenix and Johansson) are also from Best Picture nominees.
Needless to say, great performances are very often the difference between a good film and a great one, so it makes perfect sense for them to be recognised in both categories. Likewise – though less so – with the screenplays.
3 out of 5 years considering the long history of the Oscars IS statistically signifant.
Too early to call this a resolved theory, but, this is a definite trend.
I’m all in favor of expanding all of the major categories to 6 or 7 to allow a surprise or two (like the Emmys do) but 9 or 10 best pic nominees is sad. It was a fun guessing game the first couple of years, but it’s getting old..
I’m not sure how, as Harris suggests, dividing screeners into two piles (must-sees and will-get-around-tos) when there are 10 Best Picture slots to fill is much different than when there are only five slots – All is Lost and Inside Llewyn Davis each had as much chance at a BP nom this year as Philomena or Dallas Buyers Club, and I don’t think more people would have screened AIL or ILD – and chosen them for acting noms if there were only five BP slots. available. An interesting quirk this year, though, given the increased time before the final ballot deadline, is that members will now have more time to view those screeners they didn’t get to before, so “Invisible Woman,” for one, might do better in the tech awards.
Year A: there are 5 great movies, and 10 near-great movies.
Year B: there are no great movies, and 20 near-great movies.
According to Mark Harris’ logic, busy voters will only watch these movies. But Year B will look like the better year, because the nominations are more spread out.
By my count, the spread since the expansions has been: 19, 16, 21, 14, and 12 films. Except for the last two years, yes, that is reasonable. (Of course, he ignores 2009 and 2011 because they don’t support his point.) And I’d attribute that to campaign adjustments and lazy voters rather than the expansion itself. People are always going to try to game the system, and we are always going to try to find numbers to support our thesis for “why”.
For the record, I really like the expanded field. Blockbuster movies and small movies alike have all gotten in, when they would’ve had no chance in a year of 5. What’s wrong with that?
The previous five years, by my count, are 18, 20, 19, 18, 17. So, along the lines of 19, 16, 21. The last two years are obviously way down. Is it because of the expanded field? Or because David O. Russell’s movies have gotten nominations in all 7 of the top categories it’s eligible both times? Or more main movies featuring men in the lead, thus duplicating in the Best Actor role (compare to the year The Departed won)
12 films 2014 – nominations announcement 01/16
14 films 2013 – 01/10
21 films 2012 – 01/24
16 films 2011 – 01/25
19 films 2010 – 02/02
17 films 2009 – 01/22
18 films 2008 – 01/22
19 films 2007 – 01/23
20 films 2006 – 01/31
18 films 2005 – 01/25
So, 16-20 nominated films is the norm when the nominees are announced on the last week of January of the first of February. But if you move it one, two or even three weeks before, with the resulting change in the voting deadline, the number of films nominated decreases to 12-16.
It’s pretty obvious the date change is the main responsible for this effect. Less time to vote means less time to catch up on films, and that means that while pile 1 gets seen, the films in pile 2 that could have scored some nominated, that could have gained some more support once the voters had finished with the ostensible favorites and had time to devote to them, are simply not seen enough. Those few dozens of votes that could have secured them a nomination are not there because voters hacen’t had time to watch them.
On the other hand, an elongated post-nomination frame can guarantee that the voters see all (or most of) the nominated films before voting. So we can be surer that they choose the best film according to them instead of the ones they’ve seen.
*or the first of February
Good points, Damned Martian. Like I wrote earlier, there isn’t a single cause and effect. But, the trend is sadly clear that voters are overwhelmed and just checking off nominees from the slate of Best Picture potential nominees rather than casting a wider net.
I’m all for pushing back the nomination date AND reducting the field back to 5 nominees (maybe 6 if the vote for the last slot is within a certain tiny margin).
I’d wager the earlier nomination date has a larger effect than the expansion of Best Picture.
It’s interesting that the same films seem to miss out in multiple categories. All is Lost, Rush, Llewyn, Mr Banks: they all missed out again and again in categories they were expected to vie for. To me, that’s (some) evidence that they are just not being watched.
It’d be interesting to explore Mark’s point by comparing close races to see if Best Picture nominees consistently win out. If there are two actresses vying for the consensus 5th slot in a category, how often does the one in the Best Picture contender win out? And has that changed over time?
I think that’s the reason, the earlier nomination date, which gives them less time. I did the math, in 2011 there were 21 films represented in the top 8 categories and a bunch of them were only nominees in one category. The following year, 2012, nominations were announced earlier and we’re down to 14.
As much as I agree with Harris’ assessment and feel that we definitely need to return to 5 nominees, I can’t help but be happy that Up, Toy Story 3, District 9, The Tree of Life, Inception, and Her will forever be known as Best Picture nominees.
I hope the expansion is confirmed, I don’t want to live again the suffering of seeing films like TWoWS and Her getting snubbed in favor of Nebraska or Philomena, both that could have easily being #5 (remember 4 weddings and a funeral?)
Loyal: yes
I don’t even like all of the films you listed, but to me, they represent what great filmmaking can offer. Crowdpleasing and hugely successful animated threequel AND weird, non-narrative feature that nobody watched even though it starred Brad Pitt; both can proudly call themselves Best Picture nominee, and I don’t think it dilutes the honor at all.
I’d actually suggest that the increased visibility of the “precursors” and the rise of Oscar-bloggerdom has had more impact than the number of Best Picture nominees.
Not to step on any toes here, but I’d say sites like In Contention handicap awards season as much as an increased Best Picture field, because I suspect that a lot of younger Academy members and people working for the studios peruse these sites to help them shape their voting decisions / campaign narratives.
And yet, I wouldn’t call for the abolition of In Contention any more than I would call for the abolition of the expanded BP field. Imagine!
I hope they don’t change the rules again, a Top 5-10 is perfectly fine, every critics gruop does it, why the oscars can’t? Best Pic is fine because it’s the only category that is not especialized, the others it’s own branch votes for the nominees
A solid ten still makes the most sense; however I agree with Sasha Stone at AwardsDaily that the preferential system of voting for the nominations paired with this sliding-scale method actually makes the Best Picture field less variable.
I completely agree that expanding the best picture field was a bad idea, but the reaction to 2008 wasn’t just Dark Knight based. The Wrestler, Revolutionary Road, Grand Torino and Walle were all major points of contention as well.
not to mention DOUBT…
and WALL-E. If anything, the one good thing about the expanded BP field was “Up” and “Toy Story 3” getting in. Really benefitted those films that otherwise would not have been BP nominees.
I don’t really recall there being much contention around “The Wrestler,” “Gran Torino,” or especially “Revolutionary Road” (which got only lukewarm reviews), but of course “WALL-E” brings up an interesting point. People always say that “The Dark Knight” being snubbed was the reason for the category expansion, but I wonder if it had been snubbed in favor of “WALL-E” rather than “The Reader,” would the expansion still have happened? I guess what I’m getting at is that there were TWO critically adored summer blockbusters that year. I think it was the fact that NEITHER of them could land a nomination that caused the expansion more than it was just the fact that “The Dark Knight” was snubbed.
Instead of ditching the expanded field idea… what would happen if they raised the percentage? Has anyone estimated how many nominees we would have if the final threshold was, say, 10% instead of 5%?
I’m under the feeling this has more to do with the way the votes are counted. The plurality voting system favors, well, a more plural list, while a prefential system favors the few that please everyone–12 films only this year, as noticed by Harris. Is the preferential system used in all categories or Best Picture only? How was it done before the rule change? Tried to do some research but it didn’t help a lot, it’s hard to find the official rules for previous editions.
Mark’s article is very good. Great ideas, great arguments… But I think we have to wait a little bit more to see if his conclusion is correct. He does not explain the reason why 21 films received nominations in the main categories in 2012, the second highest in 30 years. Or why 19 did so in 2010.
Stop the Oscars all together. It’s never been about talent. Much like American politics, you seem to only get ahead with your money, not your content. Which is bullshit. Awards are dumb.
Good that you’re spending time at this site then.