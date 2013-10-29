Roundup: ‘Inside Llewyn Davis,’ ‘The Butler’ compete at Camerimage fest

I always take an interest in Poland’s annual Camerimage festival, the only international film fest dedicated specifically to the art of cinematography — spanning both big Hollywood and small international productions. This year’s Competition lineup is typically, unpredictably diverse: “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Rush,” “Nebraska” and (somewhat less obviously) “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” occupy the more mainstream end of the spectrum, while Mexico’s Oscar entry “Heli,” recent London Film Festival champ “Ida” and painstaking Edward Hopper homage “Shirley: Visions of Reality” are there to keep things interesting. “War Witch” and “Holy Motors” were among last year’s winners. [ Screen Daily

he Guardian How Pixar came to Ken Loach’s rescue on his latest feature. Who’d have thought? [ T

Illumination Entertainment founder Chris Meledandri will be presented with the Visionary Award at January’s Producers’ Guild Awards. [ PGA

Chuck Bowen on how Alfonso Cuarón has become “one of our prominent poets of freedom.” [ Fandor

Scott Foundas counters the rough critical reception for “The Counselor,” declaring it one of Ridley Scott’s best films. [Variety]

Meanwhile, Thomas Flynn gathers some of Cormac McCarthy’s best-written scenes from the screenplay, whether they made it to screen or not. [Daily Beast]

Four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman will present his collected compositions for Tim Burton this week in Los Angeles. [LA Times]

“I Am Love” director Luca Guadagnino is among the names joining president James Gray on the Rome Film Festival jury. [Roma Cinema Fest]

Finally, Bryan Singer recasts “The Usual Suspects” for 2013, with Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Benedict Cumberbatch in Kevin Spacey’s Oscar-winning role. [/Film]