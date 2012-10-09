Roundup: ‘Intouchables’ wins the Oscar screener race

Pete Hammond reports that the Weinsteins have won yet another Oscar race: the annual scramble to see who can get the first formal For Your Consideration screener mailed out to voters — an early-bird strategy that has previously paid off for under-the-radar contenders like “A Better Life” and “Frozen River.” (Millennium sent out “Bernie” a while back, but it was a commercial disc that didn’t comply with official Academy regulations.) The lucky beneficiary? French Oscar submission “The Intouchables” — an obvious contender for Best Foreign Language Film, but a crowdpleaser that I think most pundits are underestimating in other categories. Omar Sy is an outside shot who shouldn’t be discounted in the Best Actor race, while I recently added the film to my Best Original Screenplay predictions. [Deadline]
The LA Times’s Steven Zeitchik concludes that “Lincoln”‘s presumed status as an Oscar heavyweight was sealed after yesterday’s premiere, though qualifies that it “plays on the talky side.” [LA Times]
Nick Vivarelli notes that while there may be a record number of foreign-language Oscar submissions this year, politics have ensured a minimal presence for the Middle East after last year’s Iranian victory. [Variety]
It’s official: after being up for sale for several months, august trade paper Variety has been bought by Penske Media, who also own rival outlet Deadline. [The Wrap]
Oscar-winning Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s European Film Awards in December. [EFA]
“Take Shelter” and “Mud” director Jeff Nichols will preside over the jury at next month’s Rome Film Festival. [Rome Film Festival]
Following its NYFF appearance, David Hudson considers Italian Oscar entry “Caesar Must Die,” and suggests that winning the top prize in Berlin did it no favors. [Fandor]
Among other things, Ethan Hawke explains how the Oscars inspired him not to fix his crooked teeth. [The Telegraph]
Jack Black talks to Daniel Montgomery about his much-lauded work in “Bernie” — a film that made no impression whatsoever on me when I saw the film over a year ago. Maybe I should look again. [Gold Derby]
On a sad closing note, Oscar-nominated producer Hank Moonjean (“Dangerous Liaisons”) passed away from cancer at the age of 82. [Deadline]
I will be mad if Omar Sy isn’t nominated.
Hearing this screener news reminds me immediately of ‘A Better Life’ getting out there very early and Demian Bechir’s surprise nom. Makes ya think.
As I pointed out above.
Definitely check out Bernie again. Everyone’s different, but for me it played better on a second viewing. I wish they’d nominate Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine, even though it’ll never happen. I’d say MacLaine has a better shot considering the weakness of the field and her legendary status. She can really play one hell of a bitch.
I enjoyed Bernie (to an extent). And I think it’s Jack Black’s best work. But I didn’t find it nom-worthy.
Jack Black’s best work is, and I suspect always will be, School of Rock.
I think Jack Black’s considerably better in Bernie.
Ok, help me out here. Why is ‘The Intouchables’ elegible in the Best Original Screenplay category when the film is based in the book ‘Le Secong Souffle’ by Pozzo himself and there was a documentary film on the subject to boot. I know it was nominated in that category in the Césars, but I didn’t get that either. In other order of things, I really hope you’re wrong in your prediction and the film doesn’t get the writing nod