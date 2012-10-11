Roundup: Is ‘Django’ riding to Rome?

Attention, “Django Unchained” pre-fans! Please note that we’re leading off today’s roundup with the film — all brownie points will be graciously received. Anyway, it’s looking likelier that a rumor I first heard at the Venice Film Festival a month ago may come to pass: Tarantino’s latest could have its world premiere at the rapidly growing Rome Film Festival. Fest director Marco Mueller, who was dumped by Venice last year, certainly sounded confident when he announced the screening of two surprise films in the Italian capital next month: “You will see Tarantino soon, here. You will see him here soon for a big surprise… This is something we will announce in detail in a few days’ time, and you will see that Django will be stepping on the stage of the Auditorium.” If true, that’s a massive coup for a festival that never used to get much attention. Watch out, Venice. [Reuters]
Still on “Django” (I know!), Ben Child wonders if Leonardo DiCaprio will be a force to be reckoned with in Best Supporting Actor. [The Guardian]
I love that we still know so little about “Zero Dark Thirty.” So little, in fact, that Anthony Breznican only just unearthed the news that James Gandolfini is in it. Psyched. [EW]
In case you missed, the A.V. Club gang have been counting down the best movies of the 1990s. Numero Uno? “GoodFellas.” Much to wallow in here. [The AV Club]
One of Jacqueline Durran’s spectacular “Anna Karenina” gowns will join the much-anticipated Hollywood Costume exhibition at London’s V&A Museum. [THR]
Oscar-winning writer-director Martin McDonagh talks about his ambiguous relationship with Hollywood after making his first semi-American film, “Seven Psychopaths.” [Time Out NY]
This may surprise you, but David Poland has some thoughts about Variety sharing a stable with Deadline. [Hot Blog]
Scott Feinberg discusses how a number of earlier award shows will benefit from this year’s unusually early Oscar nominations. [The Race]
Jon Weisman imagines how the remake of “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” will shape up in 20 years’ time. Here’s hoping Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett have better things to do then. [The Vote]
Clint Eastwood now has to make his “A Star is Born” redo without Beyonce. Or, you know, he could not make it at all. [Variety]
I’m confused. A lot to wallow in? GoodFellas is pretty well established as a 90s classic is it not, Guy?
I’m referring to the AV Club feature, not to GoodFellas.
(Though you could well say that the film offers much to wallow in, and that would be a compliment.)
Ah, I see. Being a Coen Bros fan I’m thoroughly pleased to see every one of their 90s movies save for Hudsucker on there, but I did double take to see them all between 11-21, haha.
Is there any word about the Rise of the Guardians premiere? It was supposed to premiere yesterday at the Mill Valley Film Festival
Not opposed to the AV club list, as there’s definite overlap with my own best of the 90’s, but they went straight for “cool” movies and completely ignored films with a little bit more depth and nuance. I appreciate wit and style as much as anybody, but I think a best of collection should be indicative of the variety in a given decade of art.
My Top 10 films of the 90’s
Top 10 film (1990’s)
1. “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)
2. “Boogie Nights” (1997)
3. “Delicatessen” (1991)
4. “Pulp Fiction” (1994)
5. “Fargo” (1996)
6. “American Beauty” (1999)
7. “The Truman Show” (1998)
8. “L.A. Confidential” (1997)
9. “Fight Club” (1999)
10. “Goodfellas” (1990)
I’d love to hear comments on my list and see what other peoples list would be!
Nice list, and like you said, it’s a pretty good mixture of stylish and nuanced. I’m glad people still appreciate “The Truman Show” since I feel like a lot of critics have forgotten about it over time.
I guess my list would look something like this (the order is pretty arbitrary):
1. “Close-Up” (1990)
2. “Rushmore” (1998)
3. “Toy Story” (1995)
4. “Three Colors: Blue” (1993)
5. “The Big Lebowski” (1998)
6. “Ed Wood” (1994)
7. “Fargo” (1996)
8. “Naked” (1993)
9. “Crumb” (1995)
10. “The Iron Giant” (1999)
Honorable mentions to “Boogie Nights,” “Chungking Express,” and “The Ice Storm.”
thank you, Edwin. And I find “The Truman Show” to be an exceptionally underrated film. I think it’s the “Network” of it’s time. Glad to see “Fargo” also on your list. And also your mentions of “Rushmore”, “Toy Story”, “Lebowski” and “The Iron Giant” on there as well.
I just realized the irony in the fact that Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker had its World Premiere 15 months before its Oscar noms and now her Zero Dark Thirty is one of the last out the gate. Still curious about that one though I wonder if comparisons with ‘Locker’ might cause this one to underwhelm.
If “Zero Dark Thirty” is acclaimed enough, I wonder if Gandolfini could get the seemingly annual “you had a good year” coattail nomination, what with his other appearances in “Killing Them Softly” and “Not Fade Away” also being fairly acclaimed.
Also, I actually love the A.V. Club’s list. Of course there are some I’d disagree with (I’ve personally never considered “Dazed and Confused” to be the classic a lot of others seem to…Linklater’s real classics are “Before Sunrise/Before Sunset”), but that goes without saying whenever a list is published. And even though neither film would be in my top 10 of the 90’s, it’s hard to argue with “Goodfellas” and “Pulp Fiction,” since they have become such general consensus picks for the 90’s by this point that complaining seems futile.