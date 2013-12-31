Roundup: Is it time for two cinematography Oscars?

12.31.13

With Emmanuel Lubezki almost certain to take the Best Cinematography Oscar for “Gravity,” few will argue that he’s well past due the award — but many will take issue with the technical implications of such FX-integrated work being recognized in such a fashion. It’s an issue that now surfaces on a near-annual basis (wins for “Avatar” and “Life of Pi,” in particular, caused a stir), and filmmaker Jamie Stuart thinks it’s time “to redefine what constitutes cinematography.” Part of that movement, he says, should be to divide the Oscar into two awards: “one for conventional live-action cinematography, and another for CGI-based filmmaking,” much as black-and-white and color work was recognized separately until 1967. He’s not the first to advocate such a change. What do you think? [Indiewire]

U2 will be honored with the Visionary Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Not for their contribution to film, you understand, but for their “unparalleled humanitarian work.” [Screen Daily]

Anne Thompson outlines the 10 steps it takes to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination, including some mathematical nitty-gritties. [Thompson on Hollywood]

A whole lot of movies are disappearing from Netflix tomorrow, so if you’ve been dying to stream “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” or “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” that’s your New Year’s Eve sorted. [Cinema Blend]

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” stars Idris Elba and Naomie Harris were both honored at the Capri Film Festival. [Variety]

Scott Feinberg profiles two ideal Academy voters: ones who watch every eligible film before voting in the foreign-language and documentary races. [Hollywood Reporter]

Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren talks about to process of shooting “American Hustle” — only his second U.S. feature. [Below the Line]

The LA Times’ directors’ roundtable includes Nicole Holofcener, Paul Greengrass, Steve McQueen and Spike Jonze. [LA Times]

Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin,” which landed on both Greg’s and my Top 10 lists for 2013, will hit U.S. screens on April 4. [The Film Stage

