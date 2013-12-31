Roundup: Is it time for two cinematography Oscars?

With Emmanuel Lubezki almost certain to take the Best Cinematography Oscar for “Gravity,” few will argue that he’s well past due the award — but many will take issue with the technical implications of such FX-integrated work being recognized in such a fashion. It’s an issue that now surfaces on a near-annual basis (wins for “Avatar” and “Life of Pi,” in particular, caused a stir), and filmmaker Jamie Stuart thinks it’s time “to redefine what constitutes cinematography.” Part of that movement, he says, should be to divide the Oscar into two awards: “one for conventional live-action cinematography, and another for CGI-based filmmaking,” much as black-and-white and color work was recognized separately until 1967. He’s not the first to advocate such a change. What do you think? [Indiewire]
U2 will be honored with the Visionary Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Not for their contribution to film, you understand, but for their “unparalleled humanitarian work.” [Screen Daily]
Anne Thompson outlines the 10 steps it takes to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination, including some mathematical nitty-gritties. [Thompson on Hollywood]
A whole lot of movies are disappearing from Netflix tomorrow, so if you’ve been dying to stream “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” or “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” that’s your New Year’s Eve sorted. [Cinema Blend]
“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” stars Idris Elba and Naomie Harris were both honored at the Capri Film Festival. [Variety]
Scott Feinberg profiles two ideal Academy voters: ones who watch every eligible film before voting in the foreign-language and documentary races. [Hollywood Reporter]
Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren talks about to process of shooting “American Hustle” — only his second U.S. feature. [Below the Line]
The LA Times’ directors’ roundtable includes Nicole Holofcener, Paul Greengrass, Steve McQueen and Spike Jonze. [LA Times]
Recently watched The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
You’ve got to love any movie that starts off with Gomer Pyle talking about how nice the whorehouse was.
Charles Durning got an Oscar nomination for essentially one song and dance number!
Can you imagine if that movie came out today? The same people offended to the core by Wolf of Wall Street would be complaining about how misogynistic the movie was for being pro-whorehouses or something along those lines.
I agreed with every word of Jamie Stuart’s piece. Not just about splitting the Cinematography award in two… but the whole discussion of the nostalgia for film that leads to artistically suspect decisions. I think everyone loves the look of 35mm and maybe in a perfect world everything would still be shot that way.
But a lot of movies shot on film look a little off in the world of digital projection, and, what’s worse, movies that are shot digitally often try to replicate the look of film, leading to a general degradation of digital cinematography, which isn’t really displaying its own merits.
I’m glad someone is discussing it in such a non-polemical way. Most of the talk about traditional/digital lensing rapidly descends into… well, almost *ideological* territory about respect for “better, older” forms vs. pioneering “new, progressive” technologies.
I agree that cinematography should have two separate categories, just as I think there should be Oscars for best stunt work and best casting director. However, given the current mindset within the academy that there should be less technical awards, I highly doubt that these changes will occur, except is they decide to hold separate cerimonies like the Emmy’s do, and only televise main awards. Maybe they can bump one of the sound awards in favor of these categories mentioned, but I doubt it also