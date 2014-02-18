Roundup: Is Matthew McConaughey this year’s Julia Roberts?

Matthew Eng makes the case for this year’s Best Actor race boasting several parallels with the Best Actress race of 2000, likening Matthew McConaughey’s Ron Woodroof to Julia Roberts’ Erin Brockovich: Roberts and McConaughey”s performances force us to rethink the performer him/herself and to firmly reconsider their reliable if occasionally misguided talents, right at the moment when everyone began to wonder if that was all there is … Much like McConaughey, Roberts” nomination initially seems like a longtime celebrity going through the standard biopic motions [but both are] stellar, indelible examples of two time-tested and admittedly type-cast stars giving peak performances by using the vitality of their respective star personas.” [The Film Experience]
Reigning Best Actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis is the second confirmed presenter for next month’s Oscar ceremony. [The Wrap]
Felix van Groeningen, currently vying for the foreign-language Oscar with “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” will make his next film with Matthias Schoenaerts. [Variety]
William D. Cohan on the distance between “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “quotidian life in the salt mines of high finance.” [New York Times]
“Gravity” composer and likely Oscar winner Steven Price will score Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man.” [Empire]
Rodrigo Perez on why Harvey Weinstein may not be entirely wrong about trimming Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” a bit. [The Playlist]
Alfonso Cuaron on “Gravity,” his career trajectory and the curiosity of creationism. [Daily Beast]
Steve McQueen met last week with the US Ambassador to the United Nations about the fight to end modern-day slavery. [Hollywood Reporter]
R. Kurt Osenlund on the improbable comeback of Kevin Costner. [Slant]
I really don’t think Julia’s performance was as strong as McConaughey’s. But Julia is beloved so…
Chiwetel Ejiofor’s performance is so much better than Matthew McConaughey work and I hope Chiwetel wins the Oscar.
They just announced Anne Hathaway is presenting as well, so the only one left to confirm is Christoph Waltz. He didn’t do it the last time he won (Kirk Douglas presented that year instead), but I think he will this time, since he appeared at the Golden Globes and BAFTA. I was also a little wrried Daniel Day-Lewis wouldn’t do it, since he also didn’t last time he won (Michael Douglas did instead), but it’ll be a treat having all four of them there, since I’m a fan of all four of last year’s winners (regardless of whether they should have won for the performances they did, they are awesome!!!)
Matt was already on a major upswing before Dallas Buyers Club gained awards traction. Also I think this run will continue (obviously just see True Detective) where as Julia didn’t really turn her Oscar into a career turnaround.
Also DDL presenting the award to Cate Blanchett would be the most regal presenter/winner duo since Mirren gave the award to DDL back in 07.
Or indeed Meryl Streep presenting to Daniel Day-Lewis last year.
True. I keep forgetting about Meryl because my subconscious keeps telling me Viola won.
Though I think Matthew McConaughy’s acting has improved the past few years, I’m still very aware of him acting and not totally immersing himself in the part. I guess I was expecting too much reading all the praise for Dallas Buyers Club but I didn’t find his performance that nuanced or exciting at all. I know others disagree, and that’s fine. I much preferred the work of Chiwetel, Bruce and Leo.
Anytime one mentions creationism I remember that episode of Sopranos in which Christopher says something like “There couldn’t be dinosaurs in the Garden of Eden because Adam and Eve would be running around scared all the time and shit”. One of the funniest moments of the show, IMO, specially due to Michael Imperioli’s delivery.
I don’t think it’s “creationism” that Cuaron is chuckling about, but strict Biblical literalism. Cuaron’s work certainly strikes me as that of an adherent (but Catholic, and not literalist). There’s a big distinction between the intelligent design theory and the dogma of the Young Earth crowd. Nevertheless, this isn’t Guy’s misappropriation but that of the Daily Beast, who definitely headlined this wrong.
Don’t mean to open a can of worms with this comment.
Leonardo should win.