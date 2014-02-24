Roundup: Is Oscar ready for a 3D Best Picture?

When “Avatar” was competing at the Oscars four (!) years ago, 3D was a relative novelty in multiplexes — and a total one in the awards race. With the technology now a fixture in both contexts, have voter perceptions of it changed? This is the question asked Jen Chaney, as she notes the progression from “Avatar’s” relegation to technical awards to the very real possibility of “Gravity” becoming the first 3D Best Picture. (Alfonso Cuaron, meanwhile, will most likely make it two in a row for 3D films in the Best Director race.) “There will be a 3D Best Picture winner at some point in our lifetimes,” she concludes. “If not now, if not this year, then certainly in the not-so-distant future.” [The Dissolve]
A lovely piece by David Thomson on the origins of the Oscars, and how it all started with Louis B. Mayer’s beach house. [Vanity Fair]
Check out the 45-second scene that Disney wisely scrapped from “Frozen.” (No, it’s nothing naughty.) [Daily Beast]
BBC documentary editor Nick Fraser on why “The Act of Killing” shouldn’t win an Oscar. To each his own, but “snuff movie?” Really? [The Guardian]
Charles McNulty takes issue with the widespread critical consensus that 2013 was a banner year for movies. [LA Times]
Fandor’s “who deserves to win” videos in multiple categories are fun viewing. [Fandor]
Why “Bad Grandpa” deserves an Oscar. (Well, more specifically, the Oscar for which it’s nominated.) [Slate]
What are the most Oscar-winning Christian names? How many films nominated for precisely six Oscars have won Best Picture? Oscar infographics à go-go. [Movie Scrutineer]
As you might expect, Emmanuel Lubezki’s Instagram feed (discovered via Slate] is something a bit special. [Instagram]
I’d like to see Gravity win BP. But I have a hard time imagining 12 Years A Slave losing it. I mean, there is a reason why the Academy invited 10 African American actors/actresses, including Sidney Poitier, to present at the Oscars this year. That’s more than 20%. I don’t think it happened before. Plus, the last Sidney attended at the Oscars, a history was made.
My thoughts exactly. I assume Sidney is going to present BP to add some significance to a likely “12 Years” victory. (I’m rooting for Gravity too.)
Like Bigelow and Scorsese’s Oscar win, when you realized Streisand and Spielberg/Lucas/Coppola are the presenters, you knew who was going to win.
Remember when Harrison Ford came out to present Best Picture and everyone expected Saving Private Ryan to win? Didn’t turn out as expected.
Charles McNulty says he wouldnt watch any of the best picture contenders again, and then admits to not even having watched Captain Phillips once?!?! Perhaps he’s forgetting that award type movies get the noms based on how they campaign. But even if we look outside the Oscar bait, Id say it was a great year in movies. Ive already gone back for seconds and thirds of Frances Ha. Star Trek Into Darkness, and Catching Fire were blockbuster sequels that I’d argue improve on their predecessors immensely, we got a wonderful well-crafted haunted house story with The Conjuring, a new Disney musical classic with Frozen, and standout breakthrough performances in the likes of Short Term 12 and Fruitvale Station. There will always be questionable oscar choices (for me, I agree with his “tedious” assessment of American Hustle”) but I think the others all have their merits, he must have missed the deceptive simplicity of Gravity and the themes it works in. Even I can salute Hustles hairstyling and costumes despite my disdain for its awards status. A banner year indeed.
I honestly do not understand how anyone can call American Hustle “tedious” or “boring.” Can someone explain this to me?