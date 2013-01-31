Roundup: Is ‘Paperman’ Disney’s best in years?

In what could be a rather smart campaign move in a tight race for Best Animated Short, Disney have decided to make their charming black-and-white romance “Paperman” — previously shown in theaters ahead of “Wreck-It Ralph” — available for all to view online for three weeks, starting today. Film critic Tim Robey, however, doesn’t believe the film even needs such an advantage, claiming “the race looks pretty much over” — on merit alone. “Paperman is the best thing Disney have done in years,” he writes. “There are only seven minutes of it, but they”re perfect … It may, in its modest way, point towards a new frontier in animation, where computer-generated visuals are brought face to face with old-style hand-drawing, because it uses both at once.” I’m not entirely sure I agree, and I suspect underdog power will prevail in the Oscar race, but it’s a popular point of view. [The Telegraph]
On the contrast — in terms of both approach and effectiveness — between the campaigns of “Argo” and “Lincoln.” [LA Times]
Tom Shone on why the mixed signals of the season thus far portend an Oscar night of split fortunes. [The Guardian]
Variety profiles the five cinematographers in the running for the Oscar this year. A fun fact I hadn’t realized: Robert Richardson has lost as many times with the ASC as Roger Deakins has with the Academy. [Variety]
After initially appearing to condemn the film, Martin Sheen has come out in support of “Zero Dark Thirty.” [The Carpetbagger]
Jon Weisman, meanwhile, wonders if the torture debate has shifted enough for the film to rebound in the Best Picture race. [Variety]
Tom O’Neil explains why some Oscar pundits likening “Argo” to “Apollo 13” aren’t recalling the 1995 race correcly. [Gold Derby]
Steve Pond talks to animator David Silverman about nominated short “The Longest Daycare” and the Simpson family’s long-awaited trip to the Oscars. [The Wrap]
“Fruitvale” for Best Picture 2013? Kyle Buchanan and Jada Yuan offer eight big takeaways from Sundance this year. [Vulture]
Finally, moving away from the Oscar race: marriage is one of our most fundamental social institutions, so why does Hollywood find it so hard to grapple with? [Salon]
I’m not sure I’d call it the best Disney’s done in years (I love Tangled…LOVE IT)….but it is by far the best animation (full length or short) I’ve seen this year. It truly was perfect
I LOVE TANGLED TOO!!!
I think allowing the entire membership to vote for the animated short category will work to Paperman’s advantage. Like they tend to do with the Animated Feature category, I can see them going with the populist choice.
Remember, there was a time before when the entire Academy was allowed to vote in Best Animated Short…and seven Tom & Jerry cartoons won the Oscar (most richly deserving, but still).
As soon as I read this, I seeked out those seven Tom & Jerry cartoons that won this category. Those were some excellent cartoons (my favorites are The Little Orphan and Johann Mouse)….
Pixar is Disney right?
Yes, but no. You know what he means.
I think Wreck-it Ralph is Disney’s best in years.
I agree with this. I love Wreck-It Ralph more and more each time I see it.
Flat-out in love with “Paperman”. Even at six and a half minutes, it was one of the most rewarding theatre experiences of the year for me. It is perfect.
I honestly didn’t like it at all.
Tangled is easily ome of Disney’s best films EVER, beautifully animated and written. So underrated. It’s a crime it wasn’t nominated even though animated field was strong that year. It’s a masterpiece.
I agree completely. “Tangled” was severly underrated. Even the brilliant songs and score did not get the attention they deserved.
Oh, by the way, the Annie Awards will be streaming live again this year on the future website.
Worth checking out the recent flurry of YouTube comments on Patrick Hughes’ Cannes Lions award-winning commercial ‘Signs’, marking it as an inspiration for ‘Paperman’:
[www.youtube.com]
“Adam and Dog” will be the spoiler. Once you see it, you’ll forget all about “Paperman”.
That’s my bet too.