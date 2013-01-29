Roundup: Kushner honored with WGA’s Selvin Award

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Guild favorite “Argo” may be closing in on “Lincoln” in the Best Adapted Screenplay race, but even if it continues its sweep, the WGA has ensured Tony Kushner won’t go home empty-handed on February 17. The “Lincoln” scribe will be presented with the group’s Paul Selvin Award for the script that “best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties, which are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.” If that award sounds pretty much tailor-made for “Lincoln” (hey, it wasn’t going to go to “Django Unchained”) it isn’t: last year’s winner was Tate Taylor for “The Help.” [Deadline]

Elle creative director Joe Zee gives a fashion editor’s survey of Jacqueline Durran’s “Anna Karenina” costumes? [ABC News]

Peter Debruge and Justin Chang discuss and debate their highlights on Sundance 2013. A good read. [Variety]

Scott Feinberg examines how “Argo” has swiftly narrowed what many had thought was a wide-open Best Picture race. [Hollywood Reporter]

I had missed this earlier: Michael Moore’s unedited defence of “Zero Dark Thirty.” [Facebook]

Phil Hoad on the tricky relationship between musical theater and the movies, and why only global brands can make the transition. [The Guardian]

Evangeline Morphos on the “national narrative” set by Best Picture nominees “Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Argo.” [Reuters]

Scott Essman spotlight the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category, and profiles the three films in the running. [Below the Line]

Dr. Ruth has some suggestions for how you can make Oscar night more interesting. (And all of a sudden, I’m backing “Lincoln.”) [Vulture]

Moving far away from the Oscar race (one presumes), Kevin Fallon looks into the curious case of “Movie 43,” the starriest Hollywood bomb in memory. [Daily Beast]