Roundup: Let the whisper campaigns begin

Every Oscar season it happens: a strong Oscar contender (or several) has to battle the negative publicity that comes from charges of factual inaccuracy. “Argo” survived it last year. Ditto “A Beautiful Mind” a few years back. And like clockwork, the knives have started to come out for some of this year’s frontrunners: biographical dramas “Captain Phillips” and “12 Years a Slave,” and even the fictional “Gravity.” Steve Pond looks into the shadowy world of whisper campaigns: “They’re designed to be untraceable, and to offer plausible deniability. Why wouldn’t CNN have pulled out a three-year-old interview that ties into a big movie opening in a few days?” Will all three films ride it out? Probably. [The Wrap]
Scott Feinberg reports that “The Croods” is the first animated screener to reach Oscar voters. In a year this thin, it might well make the cut. [The Race]
Wesley Morris on why Sandra Bullock is the most powerful woman in Hollywood today. [Grantland]
David Carr on Julian Assange’s year at the movies, in “We Steal Secrets” and “The Fifth Estate.” [New York Times]
Alexander Payne’s next film will be an adaptation of the last published short story by Oscar-winning author and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. [Deadline]
Steven Zeitchik writes how Payne’s current film, “Nebraska,” has rallied from a soft start at Cannes to become a buzzy property. [LA Times]
Liberal documentaries: we feel noble for watching them, but do they actually help? David Gritten contemplates. [The Telegraph]
Flashbacks, romance, helicopter rescues… Alfonso Cuarón reveals some of the suggestions during the production of “Gravity” that he thankfully didn’t take on board. [io9]
An excellent NYFF interview with “The Immigrant” director James Gray, covering the challenges of period film, cinematographer-hopping and Cannes myth-making, among other topics. [Mubi]
Forget Cannes, Venice, Toronto… how can I get myself a pass to the first-ever Bacon Film Festival? Yes, it’s what it sounds like. [Variety]
“Unfortunately, no Kevin Bacon films will be screened.”
Missed opportunity. Maybe Jon Hamm would be willing to put in an appearance.
Bullock kind of still feels second tier to Jolie and Roberts. Maybe just because they have that whole star-studded A-list inner circle that they haven’t seemed to let her in yet (Brad, Angelina, George, Julia, Leo, Damon, Denzel all go to each others events and produce each others movies and collaborate on various projects in different capacities)
The Croods is still my favorite animated film this year. Beautifully animated, funny, and poignant. It just had that “it” that I look for in so many animated movies with supposed ‘funny and poignant’ but ultimately disappoint. The Croods didnt.
Although I realize they mean actresses, the most powerful woman in Hollywood would have to be Kathleen Kennedy, no?
I thin Amy Pascal would also be a contender, being the chair of Columbia and co-chair of Sony.