Roundup: Low screen count for high frame rate in ‘The Hobbit’

Not much news out there that isn’t focused on the vastly gratifying result of yesterday’s election: well done, America. But to switch gears to movie matters, are you among those totally psyched for the new frame-rate technology set to be showcased in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey?” Hard luck if you are, since it’s been announced that just 450 theaters across the US will be screening the film in the 48-frames-per-second format — a little over one-tenth of the likely screen count. Hardly a surprising turn of events after the largely tepid response to the 48fps footage screened at Comic-Con: while some advocates claimed to be seeing the future of cinema, many others found the future of cinema looked too much like hi-def TV for their liking. Will you be seeking it out in the new format? [LA Times]
Okay, back to politics for a minute: Tina Daunt examines the possible effects Barack Obama’s re-election will have on Hollywood. [THR]
“Skyfall’ continues to burn up the UK box office: after taking a record $85m in 10 days, it’s already the 13th-highest grosser of all time. [The Guardian]
With several of the submissions playing at the AFI Fest, Michael Nardine does some Best Foreign Language Film handicapping. I think he’s possibly dismissing some titles too hastily — and “The Hunt” wasn’t eligible for submission this year. [LA Weekly]
As audiences and critics alike stretch to interpret “Cloud Atlas,” Ebert advocates keeping it simple. [Roger Ebert]
Tariq Khan remembers some of the biggest landslide acting victories in recent Oscar history. [Gold Derby]
Terrence Rafferty weighs up the literary fidelity of Joe Wright’s “Anna Karenina” against previous screen adaptations. [New York Times]
“Les Miserables” unveils a new TV spot — “vivid and special,” sez Jeff Wells, though that voiceover is surely beyond parody. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Mark London Williams looks into the technological innovations of “Wreck-It Ralph.” [Below the Line]
How the casting of 66 year-old Sally Field in “Lincoln” represents a small victory against ageism in Hollywood. [Vancouver Sun]
Absolutely. I’d love to be able to see The Hobbit in 48fps in 3D. It is not currently scheduled to play in my area which is dissapointing.
Where can you even find out which theaters will have the 48fps playing?
[www.theonering.net]
found it:
[www.48fpsmovies.com]
I take back what I said earlier. Updated (and now quite sizeble) screen counts show that the Hobbit will, in fact, be shown in my area. Great!
While the tepid response to the 48fps footage was certainly a factor, the fact remains that a lot of theatres do not have the equipment to support that format.
We trade in individual views here. I don’t expect my political views to speak for our readership any more than my film reviews.
And no, my employment is not dependent on toeing any lines — as a freelance contractor, I could and would happily walk away if I were handed any such instructions.
It’s not that 48fps looks like “hi-def TV.” That doesn’t even make sense. One is a frame rate and the other is referring to resolution.
What I guess you (and others) are trying to say is that it resembles the awful motion interpolation feature available on most of today’s HD sets, which, when activated, places extra frames between the already existing ones to create smoother motion. Which looks like utter crap on filmed, 24fps content.
I wouldn’t call 450 locations a “low screen count” by any means. It’s being released at least one theater in virtually every significantly populated city from Omaha, Neb., to Anchorage, Alaska. Auds won’t have to look too hard … if only finding eggs at your average Easter Egg Hunt were that easy!